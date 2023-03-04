John William Tjoelker
September 16, 1934-December 28, 2022
Quincy, WA
John William Tjoelker, of Quincy, WA, was born on September 16, 1934, in Everson, WA, to Peter and anna (Oordt) Tjoelker. He passed away on December 28, 2022. He was the fourth child of nine children and worked on the family farm, until joining the Army in 1957. John served until 1959, acquiring his GED, but never straying far from Fort Lewis, WA. He married Maxine Louise Lenssen on March 20, 1959; she preceded him in death in 2021.
They moved to Quincy, WA, in 1961, where he built their home and their farm. They raised replacement heifers, alfalfa, wheat, silage corn and for a while, apples. John also did carpentry work in the off season. They retired after 40 years, selling the farm to their son. John continued woodworking in retirement by building more than 20,000 toys that he donated to orphanages and missions throughout the world. He enjoyed playing the guitar and the harmonica in the evenings.
John was a charter member of the Quincy Christian Reformed Church, where he served as elder, deacon and cadet counselor.
John is survived by his children, Dennis (Adel) Tjoelker of Quincy, WA, Sheryl (Bert) Van Andel of Michigan, and Ken (Kori) Tjoelker of Moses Lake, WA; grandchildren: Tom (Karli) Emma, (Hunter), Sam; step-grandchildren: Shawn, Andrea (Paul), Ryan and Adam (Kiffen); great-grandchildren: Madison, Danica, Wyatt, Razel, Christopher, Dexan, Lena and Aiden.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the spring. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.