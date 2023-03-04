Manuel “Manny” V. Guerrero
January 1, 1943-January 6, 2023
Quincy, WA
Manuel V. Guerrero, 80, a longtime Quincy, WA, resident passed on Friday, January 6, 2023. He went peacefully with his family by his side. Manny was born to Jose and Petra Guerrero on January 1, 1943, in Harlingen, TX.
He moved to Quincy in 1964, with the love of his life, Juanita “Janie.” “Manny,” as everyone called him, was very active in the Quincy Community. He worked for the Grant County Road District #3 for about 37 years. He served on the Quincy Police Reserve from 1970 to 2010. In serving his 40 years, he was with the County Jail of Grant County from 1994 to 1999; he was Reserve Sergeant from 1988 to 1998. He was with the Grant County SHeriff’s Office from 1996 to 1998 and he was with the Board of Volunteers Quincy Fire Department from 1971 to 1987. He also worked for T&T Farms for a few years and then he said, “I’M RETIRED.”
He enjoyed his time serving on the Quincy City Council Board from 2001 to 2015 and was a Moose Member for 35 years. He was also a member of the Quincy Senior Center.
Manny also managed to always work on everyone’s cars and had Manny’s Auto Repair for about ten years.
His kids remember him working at Short Stop and as a Dog Catcher, and even was an Umpire for Softball Games and Tournaments.
He enjoyed Farmer Consumer Awareness Days and always managed his way into the parade. He was a member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Manny was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Petra Guerrero; two sisters: Balbina Lerma Rodriguez and MaryLou Esparza; two brothers-in-laws: Victor Lerma and Manuel Castillo; sister-in-law, Dawn Guerrero; son-in-law, David Page; and granddaughter Sasha Guerrero. He is survived by his wife, Janie; children: Sandra Page, Norma Hubbard (Richard), Manuel, Jr. (Pam) and Marianna Guerrero; brothers: Robert (Ann) Guerrero, Ausencio (MariaLuisa) Guerrero, Roy Guerrero, Jose Luis Guerrero and Jesse Guerrero; and sisters: Maria Martinez, Lupe Castillo, and Linda Guerrero-Salas; grandchildren: Savannah Page, Tyson Hubbard, Chelsey Canton (Mike) , Myah Blakely (Reece), Kayla Gonzalez, Kaya Guerrero, Destiney Escure, Brooklyn Guerrero, Kallie, Isabella, Damon Garza, Daishaun Canton; four great-grandchildren: Bentley Hubbard, Kolby Canton, Jackson Page-Ennis and Hudson Hash.
A Mass and Celebration of Life was to be held on January 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with reception to follow at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 Central Ave. N., QUincy, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.