Michael J. Avey
June 30, 1944-January 19, 2023
Quincy, WA
It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Michael J. Avey, who passed away in his home on January 19, 2023.
Mike was born in Spokane, WA, on June 30, 1944. He later moved to California, and graduated high school there in Whittier. He was a gifted athlete and accepted a scholarship to return to Washington and play for Washington State Cougars, where he excelled as a pitcher for the Cougars. Mike married Patricia Riley of Quincy, WA, in 1967, where they eventually settled and became a respective farmer and teacher.
Mike left Quincy, WA, and had a long career in real estate in the Puyallup, WA, region. This is where he married Sandy McGehee in 1990, and they remained happily married until his passing.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Marian Avey, and his two brothers: Dan and Tom Avey. He is survived by his wife Sandy; step-daughter Tami; step-granddaughter BreAnne; son, Chris; and grandson, Declan.
A Celebration of Life was planned for Saturday, February 25, 2023. It will be at the Majestic View Estates Clubhouse, 302 Beckett Lane SW, Orting, WA, 98360.