Ronald Jay Porter, Jr.
Quincy, WA
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father and grandfather, Ronald “Ron” Jay Porter, Jr. Ron passed away unexpectedly at the age of 82 at his home in Coulee City, WA.
Ron was born in Enumclaw, WA, to Ronald and Agnes Porter on October 3, 1940. He grew up in Enumclaw, spending a significant amount of time with his brothers and friends at the Weyerhaeuser Mill. He graduated from Enumclaw High School in 1959. After graduation, Ron worked many years for Weyerhaeuser as a truck driver and eventually as manager of the tire department. In 2000, he earned a “Million Mile Safety Award” from the American Trucking Association, Inc. for outstanding performance as a professional driver; he drove one million perfect miles.
Ron met the love of his life, Pamela Richied in Enumclaw. They married in Reno, NV in 1969. They were happily married for 53 years before her passing in July of 2021. They lived together in Enumclaw for several years, raising their family and enjoying life. Ron and Pam sold their home in Enumclaw and moved to Coulee City, WA, about sixteen years ago, where they enjoyed their retirement. They spent many years as snowbirds, traveling south to Arizona and Mexico to enjoy the warm weather year-round. They also drove cross-country in their motorhome, making several stops song the way, including Alaska, New York and the Grand Canyon.
Ron had many hobbies over the years, he loved all kinds of fishing, boating, pheasant hunting, dry camping in the motorhome, watching Nascar at home, going to Nascar races, visiting with family and friends and winning big at the casino! Ron and Pam shared a love of the outdoors. They camped in the infield in Phoenix, AZ, to fully immerse themselves in the Nascar experience. They truly enjoyed exploring the world around them and had some great adventures together. They shared these passions with family and will live on through them. We feel some comfort in knowing they are now reunited.
Ron is survived by his son, Ronald (Jennifer) Jay Porter III; daughters: Cynthia (Tony) Lusink, and Debra (Norm) Layos; seven grandchildren: Alesha (Oscar) Porter, Danielle (Jody) Woods, Ryan (Nikki) baker, Amanda (Michael) Porter, Brandon (Rachel) Young, AMber PRiggee, Kelly (Brandon) Purves, and 11 great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Gaye Porter; daughter, Pamela Jane Hammond, parents, Ronald and Agnes Porter; and siblings: Donald Porter and Michael Porter.
A celebration of life barbecue will be held this summer for Ron. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.