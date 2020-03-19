William Glen Bennett, 96, a longtime Quincy resident, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Colonial Vista Rehab Center in Wenatchee, Wash.
He was born on March 15, 1923 to Claude and Agnes Bennett in Salmon, Idaho. He attended St. Francis Academy in Baker City, Ore., graduating in 1941.
Glen entered the United States Army in March 1943, serving until his honorable discharge in September 1945.
He was a Purple Heart recipient.
He moved to the Quincy area around 1955, where he owned and operated the Exxon fuel distributorship for 26 years. Glen married Viola Hussey on Sept. 19, 1967.
Glen is survived by his loving wife Viola.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G Street SE, Quincy, Wash. Concluding services with military honors will be held at the Quincy Valley Cemetery.
