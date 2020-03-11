Wilma Whitener, a long-time resident of Quincy, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
She was born on July 7, 1931 in Ellensburg, WA to Walter R. and Mary M. (Morris) Gay. She moved to Quincy in her senior year of high school in 1949 and met her husband Keith Whitener with whom she married on Aug. 17, 1951.
Wilma was most known for her commitment to her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her home was the center for celebrations and reunions of all sorts. She enjoyed her wonderful circle of friends in her bridge club, Red Hat Society and birdwatching group. She also loved socializing, traveling, gardening and birdwatching.
She has three children, Eric (Alison) Whitener, Mindi (Howard) Finke, and Kevin (Theresa) Whitener. She has five grandchildren; René, Jamie, Cy, Geoff and Haley, and two great-grandchildren; Aniston and Rees; along with brothers Ray and Lee Gay.
Her husband Keith, her parents and her sister, Lucille Kronquist, precede her in death.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Quincy Valley Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends make donations to the Reimann-Simmons House or to The Cambridge in Quincy.
Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy is assisting the family with arrangements.