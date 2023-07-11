Opal (Tyler) Dietz
October 15, 1921 – June 18, 2023
George, WA
Opal (Tyler) Dietz passed away peacefully at the age of 101 and 1/2, of natural causes, surrounded by family. Opal was part of the modern day pioneering of the Columbia Basin project. Opal and Lloyd developed a farm midway between what is known today as George, WA, and the Frenchman Hills.
She is survived by her daughters: Joan Held and Reta Blake; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
We will miss her lively stories, witty humor and loving spirit.