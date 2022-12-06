November 2, 1947-October 21, 2022
Quincy, WA
We mournfully announce the passing of Patricia Mansfield Curran, 74, of Quincy, WA, (Crescent Bar). Patricia “Pat” passed away on October 21, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Patricia was born on November 2, 1947 to Merlin “Bud” and Betty Mansfield in Santa Clara, CA.
After graduating from Quincy High School in 1965, she went on to study at Wenatchee Valley Community College.
Our mother was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was a strong woman, who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Our mother was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Growing up, mom was always there for us, whether we needed help with our homework or just a shoulder to cry on/ She was a strong, independent woman and instilled in us the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right. Our mother was a true role model who we will always look up to.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Charlie “Chuck”. She is survived by her brother, Michael “Mike” Mansfield; two boys: David Curran and Patrick Joe Curran; and her four grandchildren: Brody, Kaelyn, Grace and Christopher, and her beloved dog, Bailey. No Service will be held.