Paul Matthew Clark
February 22, 1953 – March 16, 2023
Quincy, WA
Paul Matthew Clark, a man of great laughter and kindness, graduated to his heavenly home, his loving wife by his side, on March 16, 2023.
He is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 45 years; daughter, Tausha and her husband, Tim Klein; his granddaughter, Cameo Hunter; and Paul's sisters: Dawn Clark Roof and Anne (Andi) Clark Bengaard, along with their families. The following preceded Paul in death: his father, Floyd J. Clark; mother, Carolyn Russell Clark; and two brothers: Mark and Joel Clark.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.; at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA.
Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.