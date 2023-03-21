Paulino V. Trevino
August 3, 1950 – March 17, 2023
Quincy, WA
On March 17, 2023, one of the greatest men you could ever meet, Paulino V. Trevino, passed away surrounded by his loving family. He fought a strong, courageous battle against Parkinson's disease for years, before finally succumbing to pneumonia.
Paul was born on August 3,1950, in Mercedes, TX, to Francisco and Velia Trevino. They would later move to Quincy, WA, where he would marry Connie Hale, and they would have two children: Sabrina and Josh.
Paul worked for the Washington State Department of Agriculture for 30 years and recently retired in 2017. After retirement, you could find him donating his time at the cemetery; he spent many hours there tending to graves, until he became ill.
Paul was known for his sense of humor, his wonderful laughs and love for his grandkids. He enjoyed hiking at Silver Falls, camping trips with his brothers-in-law and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Velia; father, Francisco; two brothers: Jimmy and Robert; and his sisters: Silvia and Abby. He is survived by his children: Sabrina Trevino and Josh (Lesa) Trevino; grandson, Kaenen Trevino; and his granddaughters: Taryn and Hayden Trevino; also survived by his siblings: Rudy Trevino, Manuel Trevino, Espy (Paul) Mora, and Doris (Jonas) Hernandez.
A Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 23, 2023, with a Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, March 24, 2023; both at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 Central Ave. N., Quincy, WA.
We love you, Dad. You taught us well; we'll take it from here.