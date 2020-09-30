J.D. Stacy

Quincy, WA

J.D. Stacy of Quincy, WA, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born September 24, 1942, in Penrose, AR, to Willis and Lottie (Brandon) Stacy. He was the third of five boys. They moved to Dinuba, CA, in 1952.

In 1956, the family moved to Quincy, where they eventually took up farming. J.D. graduated in 1960, and helped on the family farm, until he entered the Navy in December of 1963. He was honorably discharged in December of 1967.

He returned home and worked several jobs in various locations near home, before returning to the family farm. He took over the family farm, in 1974, and eventually went to loading hay trucks full time.

He married Lena Shepard in August of 1971. This union produced three children: Julius Wright "J.W.", in 1974, Dorotha Elizabeth "Dottie" White, in 1980, and Sherri Lynn Taft, in 1983.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Lottie; his brothers: Charles, James, and Eugene. He is survived by his wife, Lena; his three children; brother, Eddie (Bonnie); and eight grandchildren: Caitlyn, Patrick and Keira White, Georgia, Emily and Zane Card, Dwight Taft, and Lucius Connor.

Private Family Services will be held. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.