Richard Leon Price
Passed away April 6, 2023
Wilson Creek, WA
Richard Leon Price, 82, of Wilson Creek, WA, passed away April 6, 2023, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. He was born in WaKeeney, KS, to Leon Price and Estelene Mawyer. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1959.
Richard married Gayle J. Matthews in 1961; they farmed for a number of years in Block 72 in Quincy, WA. In 1972, Richard went to work for the Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District. He began as a ditch rider and retired in 2007, as Watermaster for the Quincy section.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gayle; son, Carl James Price; his two beloved grandsons: Harley and Seth; great-grandson, Tucker; sister, Beverly Dahlin; sisters-in-law: Marjorie Burkhart and Marlene Price; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl; sister, Dorthey Hoover; and his beloved son, Tom, and his wife, Laura.
Graveside Services will be April 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the Ephrata City Cemetery, 333 E. Street S.W., Ephrata, WA, 98823. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the care of Nicole's Funeral Home, Ephrata, WA,. Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com.