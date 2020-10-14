Robert Nicolas Todd

Quincy, WA

Robert Nicholas "Nick" Todd, 74, of Quincy, WA, passed away at his home peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family, on October 6, 2020, after a courageous 14 year battle with cancer.

Nick was born to Robert and Arlene (Wright) Todd in Mt. Ida, AR, on October 9, 1945. As a young boy, he moved with his family to Gridley, CA, in the heart of the Sacramento Valley. He graduated from Gridley High School, with the class of 1963, and joined the National Guard in 1965, serving thru 1971.

Nick met the love of his life, Judy, at the Gridley theater during a screening of the film, Blue Hawaii, starring Elvis Presley. They wed in 1968, and she shared in the sickness and health and richer or poorer of life with him, for over 52 years. With his last breath, he reminded her of how beautiful she was to him.

Nick’s immediate family is grateful for the physically demanding work he tirelessly performed to provide for them. He was a man who led by example. He worked for Chevron USA in Richmond, CA, from 1969, thru August of 1979, when he moved his young family to Quincy. He worked from 1979 thru 2000, for Witco (Celite), but his true passion was farming. He was active in the farming community, producing hay and cattle. After retiring his own fields, he continued to do what he loved in the fields of local farmers, baling hay and hauling onions. Nick was a man committed to his friends.

Nick was an avid outdoorsman, a voracious reader, passionate pinochle player, accomplished gardener, and skilled marksman. He was active in the Quincy Gun Club, for over 20 years, competing successfully at the state level. He was especially proud of the parent child division title he won with son, James, in 1988. His treasured memories, of the many hunting and fishing trips he enjoyed with friends and James, carried him through his last days.

Nick was a staunch believer in community service and had a heart for giving back and helping others. He served on the Quincy Planning Commission, as treasurer at the Quincy Senior Center, and as a board member.

Nick is survived by his adoring wife, Judy; three children: Robert Gerald (Alan Feiner), Melissa Nicol (Greg Sonne), and James (Kelly) Todd; six grandchildren: Skyler, Summer, Scotland, and Shelby Tate, and Samantha and Nicholas Todd; sister, Tanya (Larry) Molitor; brother, Jere (Norma) Todd; and friend, Cliff Robertson; as well as a remarkable, loving group of nephews, nieces, cousins, and numerous friends, that will remember him fondly forever. He will be deeply missed by his cats: Tigger, Mikey, and Peanut. He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Sunday Tate.

Nick had a warrior spirit throughout his life. In the end, God, in His great mercy and grace, took Nick at the exact moment that was planned from the beginning of time and he will spend eternity restored.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA. Interment will be at a later date in Gridley-Biggs Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life service will be streamed through https//www.facebook.com/Scharbachs-Columbia-Funeral-Chapel on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Due to current health restrictions, crowd size (only 30 people allowed to attend funeral service and by invitation only), social distancing and facial covering will be regulated. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.