Roland “Rollie” Quinn
January 22, 1955 – April 4, 2023
Quincy, WA
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, that we announce the loss of Roland “Rollie” Quinn, who passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Rollie was born January 22, 1955, in Everson, WA, to parents Thomas Henry Quinn and Willa Ernestine Quinn.
Rollie was a wonderful father, son, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend. He will always be remembered and will truly be missed by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his children; grandchildren; a great-grandchild; mother; and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his father; and brother.
Celebration of Life will be held at Sunland Estates Community Park, 830 River Drive, Quincy, WA, Saturday April 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.