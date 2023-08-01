Roxa F. Kreimeyer
December 22, 1931- July 1, 2023
Quincy, WA
Roxa Kreimeyer, 92, of Quincy, WA, died Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was born on December 22, 1931, in Clarkston, WA, to H. Lynn Tuttle and Frances (Oman) Tuttle. She was the youngest of four children. She graduated from Clarkston High School in May of 1949, and Eastern Oregon College, La Grande, OR, in education, in 1953.
In August of 1953, Roxa married Norman D. Peters, in Clarkston, WA. After living in Oregon, they moved to Quincy around 1958, and lived on a farm in the valley. Norman died in 1984. Roxa was both a music teacher and a grade school teacher in the Quincy School District until 1985. In June of 1985, Roxa married a long-time family friend, Victor Kreimeyer, and moved to Vic's home in McMinnville, OR. They returned to the Quincy farm in 1991, and moved into town in 2004. Vic died in 2010.
Roxa was an active member of the Quincy community. She belonged to the First Presbyterian Church, where she participated in the church choir, sang for weddings and funerals, and served on various committees. She was an avid reader, and was on the board of the Quincy library, where she was instrumental in getting the work of local artists into the new library. Roxa was a founding member, and ardent supporter, of the Quincy Valley Historical Society, and as such, donated a number of precious pieces toward decorating the Rieman-Simmons House, as well as donating a beautifully restored 1929 Ford AA 1- ton truck that sits on the front lawn of the museum. She loved being a part of the history of Quincy. She also enjoyed participating in the Quincy Senior Center with dinners, game nights, and exercise classes. Roxa also volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, now called the Quincy Valley Thrift Store, and loved a good bargain. She was an active member of the Grant County Democratic Party. She loved live theater and was a supporter of the Allied Arts and the music and theater programs in the Quincy School District. To further support those high school graduates, and the music/arts departments at QHS, Roxa established a memorial/scholarship fund with Columbia Basin Foundation under Norman Peters - we have added her name to that memorial/scholarship as well. Roxa was blessed to have watched her great-granddaughter, Jazzlynn Padron, perform with the choirs and thespians of Quincy High School, and was so proud of all the performers and directors.
Her survivors include her children, Rex Peters of Cottonwood, AZ, Bill Peters of Shelton, WA, Hal Peters of Raymond, WA, and Erin Peters (Frances Ragsdale) of Emigrant, MT; and two step-children: Vicki Kreimeyer of Boise, ID, and Greg (Barbara) Kreimeyer of Coos Bay, OR. There are five grandchildren: Hannah Peters (Joe Padron), Roxa Jo Peters, August Peters (Angelina Klein), Keely Peters, and Tai Kreimeyer (Derek Stith); and five great-grandchildren: Jazzlynn Padron, Jace Padron, Ian Stith, Nora Stith, and Lia Stith. Roxa is also survived by her sister; Frances Gilfry of Pomona, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; by her brother, John Tuttle; sister-in-law, June Tuttle; nephew Lynn Tuttle; brothers-in law: Wayne Gilfry and Jim Johnson; and her sister, Bansy Johnson.
Roxa loved, and was loved in return, by those she worked with, by her friends, by the people that cared for her, and by her family. She loved flowers, music, children, and all things beautiful. Roxa will be missed, but we are all blessed by having had her in our lives. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of The Cambridge - y'all are amazing in your loving care. And, a most heartfelt thanks to Hannah Peters, you did what we could not, and made mom's final years more joyous, meaningful, and comfortable, and also to her family - Joe Padron, Jazzlyn Padron, and Jace Padron, you were there to support mom and Hannah, with your love, understanding, and devotion - we love you all!
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy, WA, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023. A light lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Quincy First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 612, Quincy, WA, 98848, The Quincy Historical Society, P.O. Box 1003, Quincy, WA, 98848, The Columbia Basin Foundation Norman D. and Roxa Peters memorial music scholarship/fund, C.B.F, 101 Basin St NW, Ephrata, WA, 98823, or a charity of your choice. The family will have a private interment of the ashes in the Quincy Cementery.