Ruben Medrano

May 28, 1954 - September 5, 2020

Quincy, WA

Ruben "Tuto" Medrano, 66, was called home on September 5, 2020. He was born to Atilano Medrano, Sr. and Amada (Villarreal) Medrano on May 28, 1954, in Edcouch, TX. The family shared time between Washington and Texas, eventually settling in Quincy, WA. Ruben graduated from Quincy High School, in 1973, and attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, ID, after graduation. He soon returned and enrolled in trade school to become an appliance repairman in 1975.

Although Ruben had several regular seasonal positions within the Quincy agriculture industry, he was well known for his handyman service. He became the regular “go-to guy” for many people over the last few decades. Ruben enjoyed his life through simple pleasures: chatting with friends over a cup of coffee, having a home-cooked meal with family, fishing, cheering on the Seattle Seahawks, and visiting casinos. He had a great sense of humor that his family, friends, and clients, grew to know and love.

Ruben is survived by his siblings: Esteban Medrano (Dora), Noe Medrano, Rosalinda Garces (Ricardo), Maria Garza, Diana Martinez (Refugio), Sonja Arizmendi (Ricardo), and Javier Medrano (Stephanie); 16 nephews and nieces; and 11 great-nephews and nieces. He was welcomed in heaven by his parents; his brothers: Jose Medrano (Lily), Atilano Medrano, Jr. (Maria); and sister, Nelda Medrano.

Arrangements are by Providence Funeral Services. Due to health safety concerns, the family will be holding a Memorial to Celebrate his Life at a later date.