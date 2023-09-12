Shirley A. Bergerud
Februsary 26, 1937 – September 4, 2023
Quincy, WA
Shirley A. Bergerud, 86, of Quincy, died September 4, 2023. Shirley was born to Amos and Vi (Keys) Hayes in Merced, CA, on February 26, 1937. Her family moved to Naches, WA, in 1941, where she went to school until moving to Quincy in 1953, graduating from Quincy High School in 1955.
Shirley's childhood in Naches was a happy one, having the run of the town with neighborhood kids and loving school. She also loved riding horses, and was a member of the Naches Boot & Spur Club. She enjoyed school in Quincy, where she made life-long friends, played softball and was a reporter for the Jackrabbit Journal.
Shirley was part of a farming family in Quincy, which continued after she married Leon ?Stan? Bergerud in 1955. Their first home was at Larson Air Force Base, where Stan was stationed. They moved to Quincy for good in 1959. She loved making a home for her family and at times worked for Quincy Produce, The Quincy Valley Post Register, and took on the role of Stan's hired hand as needed. She also spent much of her time attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events and extra-curricular activities. She adored her family.
Shirley was preceded in death by parents: Amos and Vi; brother, Don; and husband, Stan. She is survived by her son, Breck Bergerud of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Lynn (Randy) Englehart of Quincy, WA; son, Matt (Soulchilde) Bergerud of Quincy, WA; sister, Jenny Hayes of Quincy, WA; aunt, Betty Keys of Yakima, WA; grandchildren: Erik Bergerud of Park City, UT, Katie Bergerud of Boise, ID, Travis (Vanessa) Englehart of Spokane, WA, Lori (Adam) Jewell of Quincy, WA; and great-grandchildren: Evey, Charlie, Phoebe, Lucas and Isla.
With much appreciation, Shirley's family would like to thank the Quincy Valley Hospital and staff for the excellent care she received. They also want to thank The Cambridge and staff for their kindness and quality care.
No Service will be held. If you wish, memorial donations may be made to The Cambridge Assisted Living, 301 H St. SW, Quincy, WA, 98848 (a not-for-profit company), or charity of your choice.
Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA is assisting the family with arrangements.