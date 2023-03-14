Sydonna Hale
August 12, 1961 - February 24, 2023
Quincy, WA
I would like to take a moment to thank my amazing wife, for the kindhearted and loving woman she is. I met Sydonna, in March of 1997, and we married in November of the same year.
I was five years into my enlistment and stationed in her home state of Texas. Together, we raised our daughter, Reaynna, with Sydonna fulfilling both parent roles many times as I would spend the next six years overseas on and off.
A working mom taking care of the important things, she never gave up even when it would have been easier to walk away. She helped me through the chaotic life of a Soldier, and saw me to retirement even when I thought it impossible. She took care of me and helped me recover from a brain injury when many times, I wanted to give up.
After the loss of her parents, Leonard and Gladys, Sydonna gave up the comfort of home turf and urged me to move back to Quincy, WA, to be with my family. A new place with new faces, she continued as always. I struggled with the sudden change of life as a civilian and headed down a path of self-destruction. She lifted me up with positivity and saved me from myself.
I am lucky to have known her for even a day, yet 26 years later, she remained the one holding me up. This is not an obituary. This is a small glimpse into the life of a beautiful soul. Thank you for loving me and showing me how good life can be when you share it with your soulmate. She may be gone in body, but her soul will live forever. I love you Sydonna Lynn Hale, forever and always. Your loving husband, Troy.