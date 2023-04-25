Velma Jo Foglesong
June 4, 1959 – April 13, 2023
Quincy, WA
Velma Jo Foglesong of Quincy, WA, passed away in Spokane, WA, on April 13, 2023. Velma was born in Chillicothe, MO, to Willet Faye Martin and Ina Louise Jennings on June 4, 1959.
She married Jack Wayne Foglesong on April 7, 1979. In addition to being the wife of a farmer, she was a paraeducator at Quincy School District for approximately 20 years. All who knew her recognized her love and passion for working with children of all ages and her selflessness. When Velma moved from George Elementary School to Quincy High School, she often commented that there was no difference, They are little people in big bodies. She was a meticulous bookkeeper, loved scrapbooking, wrapping presents (to gift to others), and, most of all, was a renowned baker, best known for her delicious brownies. Velma also took immense pride in her (one and only!) son, Austin, and her many nieces and nephews, whom she treated as her own. She gave until she could give no more.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; a niece; and two nephews. She is survived by her spouse, Jack; son, Austin; siblings and spouses, Will Martin, Patricia Stetner (Steve), Robert Timmons (Jodie), and Lori Williamson (Chuck).
At Velma's request, there will not be a service. The Velma Foglesong Memorial Scholarship has been established at the Columbia Basin Foundation. In lieu of flowers to the family, you can donate in Velma's memory. To donate, make checks payable to CBF (make sure to include the name of the scholarship on the memo line) or go online to www.cbfcommunity.org. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.