Wayne Arthur Kingsley, Jr.
August 14, 1951 – May 1, 2023
Quincy, WA
Wayne Arthur Kingsley, Jr. was born on August 14, 1951, in Mobridge, SD, to Wayne and Darlene (Sprouse) Kingsley. The family later moved to California, where he attended school until the 8th grade. In 1966, the family moved to East Wenatchee, WA, where Wayne attended school from the 9th grade, through his graduation from Eastmont High School.
After high school graduation, Wayne joined the United States Army and served two terms, being stationed both times in Germany. After serving in the Army, and with an honorable discharge, Wayne moved to Wallace, ID, and worked in the mines for a short time, then returned to the Wenatchee area where he met and married Jodie Therien. They made their home in Quincy, WA, where Wayne worked for Lamb Weston for many years.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Jodie; and sister, Sylvia Wheatcroft of Wenatchee, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Nancy Therien.
There will be a Funeral Service for Wayne on Monday, June 12, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1101 2nd Ave., Quincy, WA.