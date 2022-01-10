Quincy School District Superintendent John Boyd is planning to take a new job with Evergreen Public School in Vancouver, Washington, and expects to step down within the next several weeks.

Boyd has been working at the Quincy School District since July 2014. He led the district through the construction of Quincy’s new high school after the passing of a $108 million school bond and helped expand the number of bilingual teachers.

Boyd said building the new high school, adding renovations and bringing facilities up to a modern standard has been work that he is proud of.

Having about 25-33% of teachers bilingual and biliterate is another accomplishment, he said.

Early to mid February is when Boyd thinks he will be heading out. Until then, Boyd will work with both the Evergreen and Quincy as he transitions to the new job.

The main reason for choosing to take a new superintendent position now is because the district has strong leadership in place, he said.

“This is year eight for me and I am ready for a new challenge,” he said, which he will get with the move to the larger district.

Leaving Quincy will be bittersweet for Boyd.

“The decision to leave is not easy,” he said. “The saying goodbye is going to be the tough part.”

He will miss the people, he said.

Working through COVID-19 and the issues it causes will be the main challenge for whoever takes over the role of superintendent in Quincy, he said.

The upcoming implementation of a new strategic plan also means another chance for a superintendent to “make their mark.”

Tricia Lubach, Quincy School Board vice president, said the board meets at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss how they want to proceed with finding a new superintendent.

The Quincy and Evergreen school districts are working together during this transition, she said.

Lubach said the search for a new superintendent will start immediately and Quincy Assistant Superintendent Nik Bergman will step in to fill the post should Boyd leave before a new superintendent is hired.