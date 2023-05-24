Three Quincy athletes in five different disciplines took first place at districts last weekend in Cashmere, earning spots at state.
Joceline Schaapman (300-meter hurdles, long jump), Jasmine Vasquez, (100 meters, high jump) and Jayden Richards (200 meters) punched their tickets to the big dance, which will take place at Yakima’s Eisenhower High School this year, after years of taking place in Cheney.
“We did a really good job,” head coach Andrew Schmitt said. “We had a lot of people setting personal-best (marks) at the last meet of the season and that’s always nice to see.”
Among girls, Schaapman finished first in the 300-meter hurdles with 47.56 seconds, a personal best, and took first in the long jump with a leap that measured 16 feet, 2.25 inches.
Vasquez had a personal record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.21 seconds, good enough for first place.
She also finished first in the high jump with a five-foot leap, a personal-best.
Vasquez finished second in the 200 meters, with 28.28 seconds.
Kallie Kooistra finished second in the discus with a personal-best throw of 101 feet, seven inches.
“That’s a big thing when you can cross into the triple digits there,” Schmitt said. “Great way to finish the season.”
In the shot put, Kooistra finished sixth, with a throw of 24 feet 8.5 inches. In the javelin, she finished eighth with a throw of 71 feet, five inches.
Luz Aragon finished third in the 400 meters with a personal-best of one minute, 6.67 seconds.
Shea Heikes finished third in the 100-meter hurdles, a season-record for her, with a time of 17.66 seconds. She finished third in the triple jump with a mark of 30 feet, 10.25 inches, a personal best.
She also finished sixth in the long jump with a personal-best mark of 14 feet, 4.5 inches.
Marisol Uribe finished fourth in the 400 meters with a personal-best time of 1:08.45 minutes. She also finished sixth in the 200 meters with 30.65 seconds.
Brianna Castro finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with 47.56 seconds.
Adelina Perez finished a spot behind Castro in the 300-meter hurdles, sixth place with a time of 58.93 seconds. She also finished sixth in the 400 meters with a personal-best time of 1:11.81 minutes. She also took sixth in the high jump with a leap of four feet two inches.
Paula Serrano finished in sixth place in the discus with a throw of 81 feet, 11 inches, a personal best for her.
Sinclair MacGillivray finished seventh in the high jump with a four-foot leap.
Yeslin Ramos finished in seventh place in the javelin with a throw of 72 feet, two inches. She finished eighth in the long jump with a leap of 13 feet, 7.5 inches, a personal best.
Brenda Uribe finished seventh in the 800 meters with a personal-best time of 3:01.56 minutes and she also finished seventh in the 1,600 meters, with 6:32.25 minutes.
Guadalupe Valladolid finished seventh in the discus with a throw of 77 feet, four inches.
Hazel Smedley finished ninth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.58 seconds. She also took eighth in the 200 meters with 30.86 seconds.
Brianna Lopez finished 10th in the shot put with a throw of 21 feet, 11 inches, a personal best.
Diana Trujillo finished 10th in the discus with a throw of 56 feet, three inches.
In the 4x100 relay race, the team of Nallely Uribe, Dulce Bautista, Smedley and Marisol Uribe finished fifth with a time of 59.06 seconds.
In the 4x200 relay race, the team of Bautista, Marisol Uribe, Smedley and Yeslin Ramos finished fourth with a time of 2:06.68 minutes.
Among boys, Richards finished first in the 200-meters with a time of 23.22 seconds, a personal best for him.
He also finished third in the 100-meter race with a time of 11.57 seconds.
Anthony Garcia finished second in the shot put with a mark of 43 feet, one inch.
“He made huge strides (from last year),” Schmitt said. “Super proud of him.”
He also finished fourth in the discus with a personal-best mark of 117 feet, four inches.
Sergio Esparza finished third in the 800 meters with a personal-best mark of 2:07.28 minutes.
Ethan Gregg, finished third, with a javelin toss of 136 feet, five inches, a personal best for him.
“That’s a 10-foot PR in the javelin,” Schmitt said. He first picked up the javelin just three weeks ago, Schmitt noted.
Gregg also finished fifth in the long jump, with 18 feet, 2.5 inches.
Alejandro Birrueta took fourth in the 800 meters with a personal-best mark of 2:08.18 minutes.
Both Birrueta and Esparza are freshmen.
“We are looking forward to great things from them next year,” Schmitt said.
Yanik Bautista finished fifth in the 400-meter race with a personal-best mark of 56.94 seconds.
Sergio Castillo finished fifth in the discus with a personal-best mark of 116 feet, five inches.
Jesus Ramirez finished sixth in the 1,600 meters with a personal-best mark of 5:23.88 minutes.
Alexis Birrueta finished seventh in the 1,600 meters with a mark of 5:29.72 minutes.
Angel Diaz finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best mark of 50.51 seconds.
Anthony Averill finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with 55 seconds flat, a personal best, and eighth in the 400 meters with a mark of 59.07 seconds, a personal best, as well.
Alex Lopez finished eighth in the shot put with a personal-best mark of 35 feet, four inches.
Ulisses Diaz finished ninth in the 400 meters with a personal-best mark of 59.60 seconds.
Adiel Sandoval finished ninth in the 1,600 meters with a mark of five minutes, 49.78 seconds.
Noe Garcia finished 10th in the 400 meters with a mark of 1 minute, 3.18 seconds.
Miles Asay finished 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.51 seconds.
Juan Ferreyra finished 10th in the 1,600 meters with a mark of 6:07.30 minutes.
In the 4x400 relay race, the team of Richards, Alejandro Birrueta, Bautista and Esparza finished fourth, with a time of 3:55.32 minutes.
The championship meet will take place at a different venue for the first time in years, so there will be some unknowns for the athletes showing up, Schmitt said, but the schedule of events will be similar to what Cheney did.
Besides, Schaapman is a returner to state, so the rest of the Quincy delegation of athletes will likely lean on her experience, Schmitt said.
“The venue will be different, but it’s still track,” Schmitt said. “That gun goes off, and you compete, same as everywhere in the world.”