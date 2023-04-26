A dream comes true a punch at a time

Coach Marce would have wanted it this way.
A big gymnasium, filled with people of all ages, cheering on the young gladiators of the sport he loved so well.
Marcelino De la Rosa loved boxing, and always dreamed of having another boxing event in Quincy. Alas, the Great Timekeeper in the Sky had other plans and he called De La Rosa’s bout over before he could see his dream come true on April 15.
His fellow boxing enthusiasts, including Sam Alejandrez, Blas and Carlos Magaña and Fernando Avalos saw to it that the dream did come true, even if Coach Marce wasn’t there to see it.
“We are very excited for the opportunity that Quincy Middle School allowed us to put on an event here,” said Avalos, waiting for two of his children to participate in an evening of boxing that featured young fighters from around Washington, including from Coach Marce’s club.
“We are super stoked about it, and hopefully, if the outcome is nice and people like it, we can have another show in the near future.
Boxing is not as popular as it once was, but it still provides not just exercise and self-defense for youth but also teaches some important lessons, Avalos said, like dedication, commitment and discipline.
“We are seeing more people coming in. When I started volunteering my time we had eight kids, now it’s 25-plus,” Avalos said. “At least in Quincy, it’s popular.” Almost a dozen children are participating at a competitive level, with many more coming right behind, Avalos added.
The sport is not for everybody, Avalos said, and it requires a special mindset to do battle against somebody for three minutes at a time, with no teammates or no timeouts.
The athletes who walked onto that square of canvas demonstrated they knew what they were getting into and that they knew what they came to QMS to do: Win. There were no tears, but plenty of sweat, and a little bit of the red stuff, too.
“If you’re doing good, it’s (because of) your performance only, and your best performance comes from your dedication and commitment,” Avalos said.