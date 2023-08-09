A trying season ends with good marks for road-weary Quincy swimmers

A season like no other is over for the Quincy summer swim team.
With the local pool undergoing repairs, the Quincy team had no home meets and no chance to hold practice at home, having to travel east instead, and practice and compete away from their familiar surroundings.
Swimmers did what they could, and some even found the silver lining.
Natalia Avalos is 13 and starred in the 100 IM, the 100 free, the 50 butterfly and a relay.
Despite her strong performances, particularly in the butterfly, the season had been difficult for the team, not being able to swim and compete at their home pool, and having a longer drive every day to practice.
On the other hand, Eastmont’s pool feels longer, which Avalos says forces her to train harder.
“It makes me train better and I feel like I’m getting more out of my swim,” she said.
Parents also had a story to tell, in the middle of all the trips back and forth.
Jorge Acevedo is a swim team parent who says it’s been a difficult time not being able to have their child swim near home and instead having to commute.
“We support our children and try to do it as best as we can so they can get some swim time,” he said. “We try to carpool and try to help as many families as we can to be able to bring as many kids and get them some swim time and practice (time) before their meets. It is what it is.”
An odd benefit is perhaps an increased sense of gratitude from the children toward the parents.
“She’s been glad we’ve been able to bring her here to the Eastmont pool so she can do what she loves,” he said of his daughter.
Normally, the trip to the pool is a 5-minute commute from Acevedo’s home. This year, the trip to Eastmont’s aquatic center was longer.
“I had to change my (work) schedule,” he said. “I had to get to work early so I could leave early. I work here in East Wenatchee, so I had to drive back home and get her ready so we can come back and bring her to the swim (event).”
On one hand, it’s more time with the family, he added. On the other, “It cost me double: I gotta come to work in the morning, then I gotta go back to Quincy, then back to (East) Wenatchee and then back to Quincy.”
Traveling travails aside, the team was still able to put up some fairly good numbers, as evidenced by their showing in the last meet of the season in Wenatchee in late July.
Cherise Fourie finished first in the 25-yard backstroke for girls ages 6 and under with 32.16 seconds. She also took first in the 50-yard freestyle (1:15.78 minutes) and the 25-yard freestyle (32.66 seconds).
Easton Dreher took first in the mixed 50-yard backstroke for 12-year-olds, with 49.30 seconds. He also took third in the 50-yard freestyle with 38.56 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle relay for swimmers 14-and-under, with 2:42 minutes.
Natalia Avalos took second in the 50-yard butterfly, rumored to be one of her strongest strokes, with 39.67 seconds.
Haddlie Avalos took second in the 25-yard backstroke with 36.66 seconds, the 50-yard freestyle, with 1:41.11 minutes and the 25-yard freestyle with 41.85 seconds in the 6-and-under category.
Benat Escure took second place in the 100-yard individual medley for 11-year-olds with 1:39.91 minutes. He took third in the 50-yard butterfly with 55.7 seconds and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay for boys 14 and under, with 2:42 minutes.
Lucas Martinez took third in the mixed 50-yard backstroke for 12-year-olds, with 54.70 seconds. and third in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay for swimmers 14-and-under, with 2:42 minutes.
Silas Hankins took third in the 50-yard breaststroke for 13-year-olds, and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay. with 2:42 minutes.
Parker Compton finished seventh in the 12-and-under, 100-yard freestyle boys’ relay, with 1:52.99 minutes.
Bailee Avalos finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle for 9-year-old girls with 2:17.27 minutes.
Bailey Lindemeier finished seventh in the 100-yard freestyle relay for girls 10-and-under with 1:38 minutes.
Ariana Dominguez finished 11th in the 50-yard breaststroke for 10-year-old girls, with 1:10.31 minutes.
Bella Martinez finished fifth in the girls’ 18-and-under 200-medley relay with 3:30.98 minutes.
Missy Magana finished seventh in the 10-and-under girls’ 100-yard freestyle relay with 1:38 minutes.
Rylee Compton finished fifth in the girls’ 50-yard butterfly, with 1:02.10 minutes.
Finn Hankins finished fourth in the boys’ 50-yard breaststroke.
Corbin Lindemeier finished fourth in the boys’ 200-yard medley relay for swimmers 14-and-under, with 3:13.83 minutes.
Sawyer Golay finished fourth in the 14-and-under boys’ 200-yard medley relay with 3:13.83 minutes.
Chloe Compton finished fifth in the 18-and-under girls’ 200-yard-medley relay with 3:30.98 minutes.
Addison Compton finished fifth in the girls’ 18-and-under 200-yard medley relay with 3:30.98 minutes. She also finished fifth in the 100-yard individual medley in the 14-year-olds category, with 2:00.48 minutes and fifth in the 50-yard butterfly with 50.21 seconds.