Michelle Acevedo overcame an early upset to make it to the podium at the Tacoma Dome during this year’s Mat Classic, finishing sixth.
Acevedo, who received a first-round bye as the 130-lb. regional champion going into last Friday’s preliminary matches, lost her first match of the day to Kali Watson of Goldendale via pin.
“I know there were some nerves involved, but she’s really good at putting her nose to the grindstone, and just getting it done,” coach Devan Silva said of Acevedo. “She battled and did exactly what she needed to do to get onto the podium.”
Acevedo then defeated Kalie Case of Rochester and Kiersten Lees of Washougal, pinning the first one then outpointing the second one 5-4, to earn a spot in the consolation semis. In another close match, Anna Spencer of Fife defeated Acevedo 6-4, dropping the Quincy grappler into the match for fifth place. In another squeaker, Kaylee Lehman of Chehalis defeated Acevedo by the thinnest of margins, 1-0.
Alondra Cordova also participated at state, opening her trip west with a close sudden-death loss to Elizabeth Garcia of West Valley Yakima at 115 lbs., 10-8. Cordova then defeated Maya Young of Klahowya, then lost to eventual fourth-place finisher Jada Hernandez of Warden, 8-2.
“Real tough kid; we’ve seen her a couple of times this season,” Silva said of the Warden grappler. “That’s never an ideal situation, but (Alondra) went out there and wrestled. She did not get her hand raised at the end of it, but she really (worked hard).”
Silva said he was happy with how both Cordova and Acevedo performed at state. Neither girl is a senior, so they will both be returning next year, he said.
It was their first time at the Dome, and they overcame the jitters, and the sheer size of the event as well, Silva said. That was one of the reasons why the team took the trip to the ShoWare Center in Kent early in the season to compete at the Gut Check, and it paid off, Silva said.
Having two state qualifiers, and one of them with a medal to show for it will be huge for the rest of the team next year, Silva added.