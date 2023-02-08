After decades of wrestling, Mike Wallace says good-bye

Legendary former Quincy coach Manny Ybarra stopped by the mat room at QHS, and asked permission to go in and watch for a little.
Standing nearby, assistant coach Mike Wallace could not help but let out a chuckle.
“That’s going to be me next year,” he said.
Wallace has not retired yet, he still has until the end of this season, but he knows that the wrestling withdrawal he’s going to experience next year, the first in three decades that he will spend away from the mat and the singlets, will be fierce.
Wallace announced his retirement from coaching this year, and was justly celebrated during the team’s senior night last month.
“I don’t know if it is the right time,” Wallace said. “It’s just the time that I’m picking.”
Time forgives no one, and his busy schedule as a rancher, a teacher and a coach was leading him to a decision where something had to go. Plus, after decades of coaching, there were certain things that had become harder and harder to do in the mat room.
“I can’t roll with the kids,” he said. “I used to be able to roll and run and do everything, but I’m a little too old for that now.”
The goodbye has been filled with epiphanies for Wallace, who has taken the time to reflect and realize that this trip or that trip will probably be the last trip he will take to that particular gym.
“At least until the grandkids start wrestling,” he said.
Wrestling demands long days. But he still is going to miss it.
“You do this for a while and the kids become your family,” he said.
With his youngest boy Brody reaching the time to move on to college, that plays a factor in the decision, as well. And so ends a career that started in Moses Lake, in the early 1990s at Frontier Middle School.
A wrestler at Cheney High, Wallace never thought he would coach one day. And yet, there he was at 23, coaching alongside longtime MLHS coach Ron Seibel. A year later, he was in Quincy. Bill Clifton heard about the new kid in town and invited him to coach. The rest, as they say is history.
Wallace started helping out Bruce Webley, Jack Foglesong and Ybarra, with the little kids’ wrestling program. Little by little, the gym started having more Wallaces stop by, one after the other, alongside some other little guys. Some of those little guys are his fellow coaches nowadays at QHS.
Some of his current charges may well be coaches someday. Wallace said future coaches need to remember that they are example-setters to all the young eyes looking at you.
“There’s a whole lot more to coaching than just having a wrestler win,” he said. “It’s about developing them into a fine young man. That’s more important to me than winning. Don’t develop a great wrestler. Develop a great human being through the sport.”
Once wrestling is in the rearview mirror, there will be more time for his teaching ag, his family and his cattle.
His wife has supported him from the start, Wallace said, and has turned into “a wrestling junkie,” over the years. Not a small feat, considering that she hails from a basketball family.
“She is the ultimate fan,” he said, later adding “And she had no idea what wrestling was until we got the boys into it.”
Now he gets to be the ultimate fan’s ultimate partner, heifers willing, of course.
“I’m going to be up to my eyeballs in cows,” Wallace quipped. His right-hand man with the cows is Brody, and he’s going to college. “It’s another full-time job.” Until now, he had been trying to devote his time to wrestling and then try to do six days’ worth of work on Sundays.
Now, the cows have more of his time, as does a young fellow who might one day continue the wrestling tradition in the family.
“Super Cooper is quite the little dude,” Wallace said of his first grandchild. “I’m looking forward to wrestling around with him and watching him grow up.”