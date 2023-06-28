The Tony Mora Sr., Memorial Softball tournament returned for its 32nd edition, and it was everything you would think it would be. Loud, colorful, fun, sweaty, at times controversial, but always entertaining.
After three decades-plus of metal bats and grapefruit-sized balls, the tourney is almost an unofficial kickoff ceremony to the Quincy summer, put on almost in its entirety by the family of the late community leader and softball devotee.
Frankie Mora, Jr., is a grandson of the man the tournament is named after, and for more than two decades he has suited up for a team and played in the tournament. Not coincidentally, his uniform reads MORA on the back, with letters substantially larger than those of his teammates’ jerseys.
“I like to say that I’m the lead singer of the band,” he quipped. He’s not the only Mora who plays the tournament, a couple of cousins also suit up, including some who played (and beat) Frankie’s team in this year’s championship game.
“Now they have the bragging rights for a year,” he said.
Nevertheless, Frankie Mora is one of the mainstays of the tourney, and not just because of his distinguished bloodlines, but because he has played in it for so long. His first year playing was in 1994. Now he lives in Kennewick and still makes the trip every summer. He’s not the only player who has to commute to East Park. Some come from as far as Oregon and Spokane, Frankie said.
The softball and the competition are part of the draw, but the biggest draw is helping keep the legacy of Tony Mora, Sr., a family man if there ever was one, alive. There’s a second tournament, a co-ed one, in September, called the T ‘n’ T, which celebrates the legacy of not just Tony Mora, Sr., but of Tomasita Mora, his wife, who died in 2013
Furthermore, players at this year’s tournament wore shirts bearing a photo of Bobbie Jo Peters, Frankie’s aunt, who died in 2022.
There was hardly any time to be maudlin, though, what with the loud music, the smell of fajitas, the scores of children running around, the crowds of people watching and cheering, and of course, the fellows in colorful uniforms circling the bases.
Things get intense, and the three fellows umpiring the games, each one serving as a one-man crew at each field, sometimes hear it from the fans and the players alike.
Overall, though, amity reigns, with umpires and players sharing hugs minutes after a controversial call had raised hackles.
“At the end of the day, we are all there for the same reason,” Frankie said. “We all want to win, but we are all family, we are all friends.”
Every good time must come to an end, and Frankie sees this year’s as probably the last time he will suit up at the Tony Mora. As a good Mora should, he says family is the main reason behind this momentous decision.
“Just getting old, man,” he said. “My daughter is playing softball, and I’m traveling with her and coaching her. My time is done, it’s her time now.”