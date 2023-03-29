After stumbling a bit out of the gate, the Quincy Jacks nailed their first two Ws of the season and in the meantime took an early lead in league play, thanks to a sweep of the Cascade Kodiaks at home on March 25.
The Jacks took advantage of a 10-run first inning in the first game to jump ahead of the visiting ursines from the Bavarian Village, and then rode some strong pitching to a five-inning mercy-rule victory, 17-1.
Then in Game 2, they repeated the recipe, riding an 11-run second inning and a six-run third en route to a 21-0 victory.
Evander Stephens started Game 1 and turned in a crisp three-and-one-third innings of work giving up no hits or runs and only one walk on 10 strikeouts.
Caleb Coduti, who started the game as the leadoff hitter and a starting shortstop, closed out the first game with one-and-one-third innings of relief, giving up one earned run on one hit, and two walks, to go along with three punchouts.
Stephens led all Quincy batters in Game 1, going 3-for-3 with three hits, including a triple, two runs scored, and three runs batted in. Jackson Yeates went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks, and one run scored. Coduti had two stolen bases as leadoff hitter, going 1-for-2.
Infielder Ashton Barnes-Keller scored two runs and drove one in. First baseman Caden Cameron scored one run. Left fielder Gavin Gonzalez scored two runs, and Kenny Thompson, DJ Frerks and Jace Reyes scored one apiece, according to the stats submitted by Quincy head coach Seth Longwill.
In Game 2, Barnes-Keller took the mound and delivered three innings of shutout ball, with one hit and one walk given up, to go with seven strikeouts. Cameron closed the twinbill with two innings of relief, surrendering one hit to go with two strikeouts.
Coduti went 4-for-5 with five runs batted in, a double and three runs scored. Stephens went 3-for-4 with three hits, and five runs batted in. Cameron went 2-for-2 with one walk and three runs batted in. Thompson went 1-for 2 with two runs scored. Gonzalez went 1-for-2 with three runs scored and eighth-grader Conner Galloway had three walks and came around to score three times. Frerks went 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Longwill praised his team for a good effort to start out league play, cutting down on errors (1) and on walks (four over the span of two games, with only one in the second game).
“That was nice to see, for sure,” he said.
Longwill praised the fact that this is a young team, overcoming some early adversity and showing up to put on gaudy numbers against a league rival. He specially liked the fact that both starters and relievers answered the bell, which bodes well for the rest of the season.
Hitting-wise, Longwill highlighted that the team started not just a mix of freshmen like Barnes-Keller and sophomores like Coduti mixed in with a few upperclassmen, but also an eighth-grader in Galloway.
This week, the team travels to Omak on Wednesday, followed by a bit of a lull on the schedule due to Spring Break. The team returns to action a week from Saturday with a doubleheader at Royal.
“They have been a good program for a long time,” Longwill said of the Knights.