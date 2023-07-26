Baumgartner, Duda, Weber get Quincy Wall of Fame nod

Part 2 of a multi-part series
Chris Baumgartner, who helped build track and field teams and individual athletes into outstanding performers, has been inducted into the Quincy School District Wall of Fame.
Baumgartner is one of five people who were inducted this year, alongside Brent Duda, Whitney Gregg, Cory Medina and Harriet Weber.
The induction ceremony will take place this fall during halftime at one of the Quincy High School football games at Jackrabbit Stadium.
“It’s a humbling honor,” Baumgartner said.
Baumgartner moved to Quincy with the intention of taking over his ailing father’s Quincy farm. A track and cross country coach in Oregon at the time, he was also a teacher and at age 37 he made the move north.
A sports lifer and P.E. teacher, Baumgartner played football and wrestled while at Whitworth and then attended Central Washington University while he earned a master’s degree. But when the move to Quincy happened, farming, not football was on his mind. Until an ad in the newspaper for an assistant football coach caught his attention. He let the bug bite again, farming all the while.
When the head track coach for Quincy, Walt Whitehall, left for Cashmere, his assistant took over and Baumgartner took the second-in-command job. After the assistant left a year later, Baumgartner became head coach in 1992.
“It wasn’t anything really planned, but I liked coaching,” he said. The farm was still going on, so the coaching sometimes required him to change the water at his farm well into the evening.
“Practice is at a certain time, so you have to work around that,” he said.
Then, when his daughter got into running, Baumgartner started the cross country program at the then-Quincy Junior High..
At QHS, the coach’s job was his until 2003, when he retired from high school coaching.
“The responsibilities of coaches and teachers have so much accelerated from what they used to be,” he said when asked about his decision to step down. He did not stay too far from the coach’s whistle for too long, coaching at CWU starting in 2005.
Starting in 2015, he began another chapter of his involvement with Quincy youth, becoming a member of the school board. He announced his retirement from the board earlier this year.
And now he’s a Wall-of-Famer. With his official induction looming, he thanked his assistants over the years, including Tom Parrish, Bill Alexander, Brock Anderson, among others. He highlighted the fact that two teams took second at state, one team broke a 31-year streak of not winning districts, seven individual athletes won state titles, and out of the 10 school records broken during his tenure as coach, nine remain in place.
“We gave every kid in our team the chance to be important,” he said. “Not just the Cory Medinas.” Medina holds a handful of individual records to this day. Baumgartner coached both Medina and Gregg.
“It’s kind of cool and kind of a privilege,” said Baumgartner about getting inducted alongside two of his former charges.
He also highlighted the fact that athletes excelled far and away from what could initially be considered their comfort zone. Scott Alexander, Bill’s son, a pole vaulter, ran the high hurdles as a junior and won state. Gregg was a top pole vaulter, but also a good hurdler and a triple-jumper.
“Our good kids stretched their abilities to support their team, not just to glorify themselves,” Baumgartner said.