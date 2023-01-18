Bews pours in 50 points in leading Jacks over Royal

Aidan Bews led Quincy’s scoring last week in two basketball games, helping the Jacks win both and putting himself in the record books with the second-highest point total in a single game with his 50-point performance against Royal.
A 6’6” junior, Bews doesn’t limit his game to inside post moves and rebounding, but he handles the ball outside and has shown he can scorch the nets from three-point range.
Against the Royal Knights on Saturday, he hit six three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone. It was “one of the best performances I have watched, period,” said Quincy head coach Scott Bierlink.
“It was pretty impressive,” Bierlink said. “He got it going, he was feeling it.”
He has coached only two players who have scored 50 or more, he added. Besides Bews, the other was Bierlink’s oldest son, Trey, who scored 53 last season on Feb. 19 in the win against Colville that put Quincy into the state tournament.
On Saturday, hosting Royal, the Jacks started slowly but took the lead in the final two minutes of the first quarter and never looked back, notching a 74-56 win.
Royal relied on long shots and hit many of them throughout the game, while Quincy’s defense kept the Knights from getting many inside buckets. Bierlink said the team’s goal was to keep Royal’s point total in the 40s. Going to a zone in the second half helped.
Quincy led 33-25 at halftime.
During the break, the Quincy Booster Club presented its annual Booster of the Year award to Capstone Structures LLC. Cody O’Neal accepted the plaque from Booster Club board members Bart Yeates and Josey Ferguson. Capstone Structures is a Quincy-based general contractor.
At the end of the third quarter, Quincy led by 12, 52-40, with Bews piling up points. He was fouled on a slam dunk, which he converted to a three-point play with a free throw. The Jacks continued to dominate and close out the win, 74-56.
According to the Jacks’ statistics, Bews drained 9 three-pointers and pulled down 11 rebounds. Other highlights included Ethan Gregg’s 11 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, Pierce Bierlink’s 8 points and 7 rebounds, and Isaac Dearie’s 8 rebounds.
Scoring by quarter:
QUINCY – 17-16-19-22 = 74
ROYAL – 14-11-15-16 = 56
Quincy: Trevino, Bierlink 8, Bews 50, Gregg 11, Zaragoza, Dearie, Ibarra 5.
Royal: L Allred 9, Christensen 3, D Allred 5, Jenks 11, Brown 4, Larsen 7, C Allred 17, Dorsing.
The other game of the week for the Jacks was Jan. 11, hosting the Cashmere Bulldogs. Quincy controlled the game from the opening minutes and won 85-58.
Quincy jumped ahead 10-5 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs showed a full-court press, and the Jacks beat it. Bews swatted away several shots, and Julian Ibarra took the ball inside three times and got layups.
Everyone on the Quincy team got into the game during the first half, which ended with a score of 51-32.
Coach Bierlink said the team probably didn’t play defensively as well as he would have liked, “But offensively, we were dynamite all night.”
Two things he wants the team to improve are to reduce turnovers and get more offensive rebounds.
Highlights of Quincy’s statistics include Bews with a double-double, scoring 25, grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out 6 assists. He had 6 blocked shots, his season high.
Ibarra had 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Bierlink also hit for 22 points, grabbed rebounds and had 4 assists. Dearie had 4 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. Dominic Trevino had his season-high points total of 8, along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists.
Quincy: Trevino 8, Simental, Bierlink 22, Bews 25, Gregg 4, Zaragoza, Dearie 4, Vega, Ibarra 22, Vazquez, Carrillo.
Cashmere’s record coming into this week was 2-6, good for fourth place in the Caribou Trail League.
Quincy brought a league record of 5-2 into this week and occupied third place in the CTL standings, below Chelan at 6-2 and Omak at 6-2.
This week, the Jacks were set to host the Cascade Kodiaks on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Game results were not available before press time.
Next, the Jacks head to Chelan for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff on Thursday. The third game of the week will take the Jacks to Cashmere, starting at 5:15 p.m., Saturday.
Three league games in a week will be difficult, but coach Bierlink was confident about the team’s ability to win through the remaining games of the regular season and take the league title.
“We are just trying to take it one game at a time,” he said.