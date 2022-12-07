The Quincy boys basketball team started slowly Friday night but in the second half ran away from Wahluke and then Manson on Saturday, logging two big wins at home.
The team unveiled a starting lineup Friday featuring only one returning starter, Aidan Bews. The four others on the hardwood at tipoff were Julian Ibarra, Ethan Gregg, Pierce Bierlink and Jonathon Zaragoza.
The Jacks jumped out 6-0 against the Warriors, but the momentum shifted. With both teams looking rusty, the first quarter ended with a low score and the Warriors in the lead, 8-9.
In the second quarter, the Warriors nailed two three-pointers and went on an 8 to 4 run. The Jacks missed a number of shots and did not get into a groove on offense, putting themselves in a hole at halftime, trailing, 27-24.
In the third quarter, Wahluke went on a tear, building its lead to 36-26. But the Jacks turned the game around, tightening up on defense and suddenly getting hot on offense.
With three minutes left in the third quarter, Bews started a Quincy run by hitting a jump hook from the low post. Then Zaragoza and Gregg hit three-pointers. Bews blocked a Wahluke shot and followed that with a three-pointer of his own. Then Bierlink hit for two, making it 39-38, Quincy on top, at the end of the third quarter.
The Jacks’ hot shooting continued through the fourth quarter, and the Warriors could not stop them. Quincy closed out the win, 71-53.
Head coach Scott Bierlink said the boys were a little nervous against Wahluke, with four new starters.
“Once we settled down, I thought we looked alright,” Bierlink wrote in an email. “We played much better in the second half and turned a 12-point deficit in the middle of the third quarter into an 18-point win. It will take some time for us to figure some things out, but overall I was pleased with our play.”
Bews was the Jacks’ top scorer with 29.
“He has a chance to be a special player. He can score at all three levels, can rebound and block shots and play defense on all five positions,” Bierlink wrote. “I’m excited to see how he progresses this year as he will have to take on a big role with our top scorers from last year gone.”
Zaragoza scored 13, with 3 three-pointers. Pierce Bierlink sccore 11 points. Ibarra battled foul trouble and had 10 points.
On Saturday against Manson, the Jacks again put up a lot of points and won, 71-43.
Coach Bierlink said his team was more confident after winning the night before.
“Most of our guys were able to get the butterflies out against Wahluke, and we were able to play free and loose,” Bierlink wrote. “Once again, we had the height advantage and were able dominate inside on both offense and defense.”
Bews and Ibarra had big games. Ibarria stayed out of foul trouble and got into a flow early, scoring in transition and in the half-court game, totaling 33 points.
“He has a chance to be a big-time player in our league, and I’m excited that he is in the green and gold,” Bierlink wrote. “Aidan Bews followed up his dominating performance from Friday night with another strong game of 24 points and made life really tough for Manson to score inside, blocking several shots.”
On Dec. 6, the Jacks will travel to Chelan to play the Goats. Results were not available before press time.
Quincy will have two more games this week: Omak at Quincy, Dec. 9 at 7:15 p.m. Then the Jacks will play at Lakeside on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
Quincy High School students have organized a spirit calendar for basketball fans, encouraging everyone to join the fun in the stands by wearing themed clothing. The fan theme for the Omak game at QHS Friday will be to wear white clothing.