Playing in a chilling wind March 30 on their home field against league rival Cascade, the Jacks overcame a slow first half to notch a 3-1 win.
“This was one of those teams we were looking forward to playing, so it’s nice to just have one of those tough games out of the way,” said head coach Francisco Tafoya.
Wind was a factor in the contest. It’s no coincidence that all four goals of the match were in the south net, and gusty wind blew from the north.
Quincy players got cold trying to get up field, running into the wind in the first half, Tafoya said. And, the wind often caught their long kicks over the Cascade Kodiaks’ backline. At the halftime break, the Jacks were down 1-0.
Tafoya was pleased with how the team fought back and didn’t let down. He praised Jorge Nunez for a great game, though he didn’t score. He draws two and three defenders most times he touches the ball. Tafoya also called out Isaac Lopez, Alexandro Hernandez and Alexander Murillo, three who “really stepped up for us in the second half.”
Saying the defense improved in the second half, Tafoya also credited the Jacks defense, naming Alejandro Mendoza, Edgar Guzman and Rafael Perez, for not giving the Kodiaks “too much time and space.”
The Kodiaks threatened several times in the first half, taking long shots, which was defended by Eduardo Diaz. Diaz had more saves than the Cascade goalkeeper on the day – 9 compared to 3.
Cascade hit in the 21st minute with a goal off a free kick from more than 30 yards away. The kick sailed over everyone’s head at the Quincy net. Diaz blocked it, but it rolled away, and two Kodiaks were there to tap it in.
With seven minutes left in the half, a Kodiak took a shot from 35 yards out, and Diaz dove to his left and grabbed it. With four minutes left, the Kodiaks couldn’t get close to the Quincy goal and took another long shot, which Diaz again dove on.
In the second half, with Quincy trailing 1-0, the Jacks turned up the offensive pressure. Alexander Murillo got two shots on goal during the first five minutes, but both went high.
In the sixth minute, Erick Zepeda grabbed the ball from almost 30 yards out and chipped it high. The ball bounced once and picked up speed with the wind, fooling the goalkeeper and tying the game, 1-1.
Defending Quincy’s goal, Diaz came up big at least three times, but never bigger than in the 17th minute when he found himself solo facing the Cascade centerforward in the box, who fired to Diaz’ right. The keeper dove to his left, but got the save by knocking the ball out with his feet.
During the 24th minute, Isaac Lopez fired from long distance. The ball took an odd bounce and got past the goalie, giving Quincy the lead, 2-1.
Alexander Murillo in the 30th minute was all but alone when he received a ball headed out from the box off a Quincy corner kick. His shot from the 18-yard line was a missile in the net that put Quincy on top.
The Jacks held on to close out the match 3-1.
Earlier this season, Quincy’s schedule included a game against Riverside last Saturday, but the game was canceled. Tafoya said it won’t be rescheduled because it was a non-conference match.
The boys soccer team gets a spring break without any games. The following week the Jacks will have three games: versus the Bulldogs in Cashmere on Tuesday, April 11; in Chelan on Thursday, April 13; then at home hosting Royal on Saturday, April 15.
Sebastian Moraga contributed to this report.