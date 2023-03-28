Quincy boys and girls track athletes earned their way to top finishes in Quincy at the Best in the Basin meet last week.
Tim Weber, the head coach of the Quincy girls track-and-field team, wrote in an email to the Post-Register that even with some rough weather for the Best in the Basin meet at Quincy High School on March 23, the boys and girls notched a “great overall performance.”
“Quincy had outstanding performances in the high jump event, with Aidan Bews winning the boys event and Jasmine Vasquez winning the girls event. Likewise, in the long jump Joceline Schaapman and Ethan Gregg each placed 2nd in that event. Anthony Garcia also did incredibly well in shot put and discus,” Weber wrote.
Quincy hosted teams from Royal, Wahluke, Othello and Ephrata.
Royal took the top team honors among the girls and boys teams, with a healthy margin in the points totals – 111 by the Royal girls and 143.33 by the boys.
Wahluke took second place and Quincy third for both, but the points totals were close. The Wahluke girls scored 86.33 and the Lady Jacks totaled 84.33. The Wahluke boys scored 79.5, and the Jacks accumulated 70.83.
Ephrata took fourth place among the boys and girls teams. And, the Othello Huskies placed fifth in both.
On March 25, 21 schools sent teams to the Ray Cross Invitational in Ephrata on March 25. Among the girls teams, Richland took first place, and Quincy tied for 19th place. Among the boys teams, Southridge took top honors, but no scores were registered at athletic.net for the Quincy boys team.
“This meet provided an excellent opportunity for Quincy athletes to compete against tough competition from a variety of schools from around Eastern and Central Washington,” Weber wrote. “Quincy again did an excellent job of competing and showing out. Anthony Garcia had excellent PRs in both shot put and discus. Luz Aragon and Marisol Uribe each had impressive races in the girls 400-meter sprint, with each achieving a PR in that event. Additionally, Anthony Averill also had a PR in the boys 400-meter sprint.”
Next up for the track and field athletes will be a non-league meet in Cashmere on Thursday, March 30, starting at 4 p.m. Five schools’ teams are expected.
Then the Quincy crew will have a couple of weeks to train before the next meet, April 15 at the Cashmere Invitational. Sixteen schools are expected to send teams.
Results of the Best in the Basin
Quincy athletes placed well and logged new personal records (PRs), including the following.
In the 100-meter dash, Jasmine Vasquez won second place with a time of 14.11. Xadany Roque placed eighth with a time 15.39. Close behind were teammates Dulce Bautista at 15.75 and 10th place, and Thalia Castro at 16.31, a PR for the freshman, good for 11th place.
In the 200-meter dash, Bautista took fifth place with a time of 33.00. Marisol Uribe placed eighth with a time of 33.56. Luz Aragon took ninth in 33.58.
In the 400 meters, Quincy had four runners place in the top six. Aragon won second with a PR time of 1:12.42. Uribe won third place with a time of 1:14.35. Crystal Espinoza placed fourth in her PR time of 1:16.72. And, Adelina Perez placed sixth in 1:18.43.
In the 800 meters, Marissa Tafolla took sixth place in 3:05.91. Teammate Brenda Uribe place eighth with her PR time of 3:13.00.
In the 1,600, Tafolla placed fourth and set a PR at 7:09.42. Brenda Uribe was close behind at 7:10.27, also a PR, in fifth place.
In the 3,200-meter run, Espinoza won first place with a PR time of 15:16.11.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Shea Heikes won first place with a time of 18.84, which was eight-tenths of a second faster than the Royal runner in second place. Quincy’s Lucina Valenzuela, a freshman, won third place at 21.68.
In the 4-by-100 relay, Quincy’s team, consisting of Bautista, Perez, Roque and Triana Ibarra, won second place with a time of 57.30.
In the shot put event, Kallie Kooistra placed fifth with a throw of 23’. Brianna Lopez took 12th place with a distance of 20’10”. Guadalupe Valladolid threw for 20’8”, good for 13th place.
In discus, Kooistra won first place, far out-distancing the field. She won on an 87’6” throw, nearly 10 feet beyond the second-place finisher from Othello. Valladolid took fourth place with a distance of 74’. Paula Serrano, a freshman, got a PR and eighth place with a throw of 63’3”. Lopez took 12th place at 54’7”.
In the javelin, Kooistra placed fifth at 73’. Yeslin Ramos nabbed seventh place with a 71’5” throw. Lopez placed 14th at 53’1”. And, Evelyn Ramirez-Juarez took 19th place at 34’6”.
In high jump, Jasmine Vasquez won, the only jumper to clear 4’8”. Adelina Perez finished in a tie for third place at the 4-foot mark. And, Sinclair MacGillivray tied for sixth at 3’10”.
In long jump, Joceline Schaapman won second place with a distance of 13’8.75”, just one-quarter inch shy of the winning distance notched by a Royal athlete. Vasquez placed fourth at 12’11”. Ramos recorded a PR at 12’8” and took sixth place. MacGillivray placed 17th at 9’6.75”.
In the triple jump, Heikes won second place with a distance of 28’9.75”.
Among the boys events, Jayden Richards won second place in the 100-meter dash in 12.47, just a hair behind the winner from Royal at 12.43. Angel Diaz ran a PR time of 13.70 and placed 13th. Blayne Richards, a freshman, placed 18th with a time of 14.95.
In the 200-meters, Jayden Richards won with a time of 24.74. Diaz ran it in 28.24, his PR, and placed 12th. Ulisses Diaz took 14th at 29.04. And, Anthony Averill, a freshman, took 15th at 29.58, his PR.
In the 400 meters, Ethan Gregg won third with a PR time of 58.30. Averill tied for fifth with a PR of 1:01.60. Alejandro Birrueta, a freshman, PR’ed at 1:03.30 and took eighth. Noe Garcia, another freshman, placed 13th with a PR of 1:08.40.
In the 800 meters, Adiel Sandoval took 10th place with a time of 2:53.08. Juan Ferreyra, a freshman, PR’ed at 3:01.75 and placed 13th.
In the 1,600, Ferreyra placed 10th at 6:12.84. Sandoval finished 11th at 6:15.25.
In the 3,200-meter run, Alejandro Birrueta won second place with a time of 12:36.26, his PR.
In the 4-by-100 relay, the Quincy team – Blayne Richards, Keegan Nelson, Noe Garcia and Anthony Averill – finished in fifth at 53:39.
In the 4-by-400 relay, Quincy’s team, consisting of Averill, Fransisco Jacobo, Nelson and Ulisses Diaz, won third place at 4:34.6.
In shot put, Anthony Garcia won second place with a PR throw measuring 36’9”. Liam Wallace took 11th place at 30’5”. Alex Lopez threw 29’5” and finished 13th. Sergio Castillo got a PR distance of 28’10” and took 14th place.
In the discus, Castillo won second place at 100’2”. Anthony Garcia won third with a throw measuring 97’2”. Lopez took eighth at 82’7”. And, Wallace finished 10th with a throw of 75’3”.
In javelin, Castill won third place with a PR distance of 104’. Garcia took fourth place at 94’5”, his PR. Lopez likewise logged a PR with 92’9”, good for sixth place.
In high jump, Aidan Bews won, the lone athlete to clear 5’4”. Angel Diaz tied for fifth at 4’10”, his PR height. Gabriel Protopapas logged a PR, clearing 4’8”.
In the long jump, Ethan Gregg won second place with a distance of 18’8.75”. Bews took fourth place at 16’5.75”. Protopapas finished in eighth place at 15’6.75”.
In the triple jump, Gregg won third place with a 36’ measurement.