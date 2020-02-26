A pair of Quincy swimmers earned top eight finishes at the 2A boys swimming state championships in Federal Way on Feb. 22.
Senior swimmer Jackson Calloway took third place in the 500-yard freestyle event with a personal record time of 4:50.46 in the final. Calloway also earned a seventh place finish in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:49.17 in the final.
Freshman swimmer Rami Escure also took eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke event with a time of 1:04.35. Calloway and Escure also teamed up with freshman Trenten Calloway and sophomore Wyatt Van Der Merwe to take eighth place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:24.69.
The relay team also competed in the 200-yard medley relay event, but were disqualified.
Falling just outside of the top eight were Van Der Merwe with a 14th place finish in the 200-yard individual medley, and Trenten Calloway with a tenth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a ninth place finish in the 100-yard butterfly.
24 swimmers from across the state competed in each of the 12 events.