Like Muhammad Ali once said, it’s not cocky if you can back it up.
Trenten Calloway can back it up.
The Quincy swimmer repeated as state champion last Saturday at the Boys Swim and Dive State Championship Meet in Federal Way, with a dominating performance from start to finish.
First, Calloway walked into the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center as the top seed for Friday’s prelims. Then, he proceeded to win his preliminary heat, with 50.06 seconds. The next day, he not only won State, but he also set a new record for the meet, with 49.25 seconds. The previous record was 49.75 seconds, set in 2019 by Holden Ellsworth of Pullman.
Asked whether it was easier to become champion (like he did in 2022) or to repeat as champion, Calloway said last year’s feat was tougher.
“It was more closer competition, a lot more stressful,” he said. “This year I knew I had it in the bag, so I was ready to go.”
Like we said, he can back it up.
A senior, Calloway closed his prep swimming career in fine style, also finishing third in the 200-yard freestyle with 1:41.39 minutes, and now says he hopes to swim in college like his brother Jackson, who also defended the green-and-gold at state toward the end of the last decade.
“I haven’t chosen yet; I’m still waiting to hear from a few colleges,” he said. Jackson Calloway chose a college in California, and the Golden State beckons as a distinct possibility for Trenten, but not where his brother chose to go.
Looking back, standing at the edge of the pool during his last prep meet, Trenten praised his teammates he had over the years, saying they pushed him to become the swimmer he is, and that he looks forward “to growing up with those guys around me.”
One such guy was there at state with him, Rami Escure, who finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with one minute, 70/100ths of a second, and eighth in the 200-yard individual medley with 2:01.97 minutes. Despite the good marks, Escure could barely conceal his disappointment at not finishing higher.
“I didn’t get the time I wanted to,” Escure said. “I swam it, there’s nothing else I can do about it, and I’m happy, I guess. I got to finish my senior year pretty well.”
Escure left it all, or rather almost all, in the pool during prelims, bent over and hovering over a trash can, after finishing fourth and shaving four seconds off his qualifying mark for the individual medley event. After almost losing his lunch, he jumped back in the pool and won his preliminary heat in the breaststroke.
“That’s just swimming,” he said after winning the heat. “I knew I had it in me.” It took a toll, though.
“I was way more tired (during finals) than I was yesterday (during prelims,” he said. “These two-days meets, I’m not the best at. I swim hard in prelims, and then in finals I don’t have much left.”
As a result, finals day did not go as he expected, and Calloway could be seen supporting Escure, patting his teammate on the back afterwards.
“I got to swim against some really good people,” Escure said after finals, really fast swimmers,” he said. “Fifth isn’t bad.”