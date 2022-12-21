Quincy United is closing the 2022 calendar year in fine style, with progress across several levels and more than just a little bit of success.
The 2012 boys team, composed of 10-year-olds, won the Washington Premier Copa League Division 1 Championship. This is the second year in a row that the team has won their league division championship, Quincy United’s Joseph James said.
The win means that this team, which plays in 9-on-9 games will be playing in the Washington National Premier League next year, the highest rung it can attain, James said.
To win the trophy, they had to get past teams from Yakima, Moses Lake, Tri-Cities, and other teams east of the Cascades. Next year, the road trips get longer, to include King County teams and teams from as far as Bainbridge Island, he added.
The boys have been playing together for four years now, with all the players except one from Quincy. The lone non-Quincy player hails from Royal City.
The 2010 boys squad season did a complete 180 on its season compared to last year. This year’s squad only lost two games, and finished in second place in their league. A year ago, they only managed two victories.
James coached both the two-win and the two-loss team, and says that something just clicked among the boys.
“We trained a little bit harder, a little bit faster, and they were dedicated and motivated to not have a season like the one previous,” James said. “They turned it around.”
The seasons for all these teams ended just before Thanksgiving, James said. The 2010 boys are on hiatus until the spring, but the expectations will remain high.
For the 2012 boys, the expectation is to be in the fight for the State Cup, Quincy United has a state title already, and they want a second one.
Lastly, two teams finished in third place. One such squad, the 2013 boys squad not only was it young on the pitch, but also on the bench, with first-year coach Luis Sorto at the helm.
Sorto, a former QHS standout, led the youngsters in a tough division to a season with only two losses. The 2009 girls team coached by Ernesto Sanchez, a longtime advocate of youth soccer in the Valley, finished third as well.
“They represented Quincy really well,” James said. “A lot of the success can be attributed to the players’ willingness to learn and dedication, but we have good coaches, as well, coaches who have been doing this for a while or played at higher levels.”
With results like these, there’s plenty of reason to believe that the pipeline into the high school is strong as ever.
“They are going to be ready to step up to the challenge and represent Quincy at a high level,” James said.