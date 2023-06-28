For David Medina, Whitworth University was not the first choice, but it was the last one, and the right one, as an old TV show once put it.
Rather than winging it as a walk-on at bigger schools like Washington State, or to hang up the cleats altogether, the Quincy standout, now an alum, will wear the football uniform of the Spokane-based Pirates.
Medina credits many people, including Omak football coach Nick Sackman and Quincy teammate Jackson Yeates with helping him make the decision he made.
An accomplished wrestler who finished second in state his senior year, Medina said there were more opportunities to play football in college than to wrestle in college, which tipped the scales in favor of the gridiron over the wrestling mat.
Asked what caused Whitworth to go after him, Medina credits Omak’s Sackman again. Having played against Medina for three seasons, the Pioneer skipper knew of Medina’s work ethic, his talent and his improvement over three tough seasons for the Jacks, which included a coaching change, and a pandemic-shortened year.
Having overcome all that and having managed to snag a spot at Whitworth, along with the financial aid that came with it, Medina said he felt excited to start a new chapter in his career. The new chapter also includes a new position. A linebacker in high school, he will likely take a spot on the defensive line while a Pirate.
“I played (D-Line) my junior year, so I know a little bit about it,” he said. “But there’s going to be a lot more to learn.”
In the classroom, he also faced a choice of a different sort. Engineering is one of his interests, and the idea of pursuing a degree in electrical engineering or mechanical engineering caught his fancy. Then, there’s the fact that he’s spent several years (up to and including the time spent doing this interview with us) in the weight room, so the idea of studying to become a personal trainer also looked appealing, following a sports medicine career path.
Lucky for him, he does not have to decide that one just yet. In the meantime,he can prepare himself for his freshman season defending Whitworth’s colors. The Pirates finished 6-4 in 2022, with a 4-3 record in the Northwest Conference, good enough for fourth place in the eight-team NWC, a Division III conference.
“I’m really excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Medina said.