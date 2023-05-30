Despite early exit, the future looks bright for baseball program, coach says

Setting aside the sting of a loss to Chelan that kept the team from advancing in the postseason, Coach Seth Longwill prefers to look ahead and bet on brighter days for his team and his program.
The moment – big crowd under the Ephrata lights, tough opponent, ticket to the crossover game on the line – may have gotten the better of the Jacks squad, which succumbed 8-7 on a throwing error to third base. But to Longwill, that’s where the negatives end.
“It was just a combination (of things) and our young kids weren’t ready for the moment,” he said. “Plays that we had made all year, all of a sudden, we just got a little tense, and made errors.”
Longwill, who described himself as feeling “numb and in shock” during the minutes immediately after the loss to Chelan, highlighted the fact that the Jacks were in it the entire way until the bottom of the seventh, and that Chelan had to call on its ace, Braiden Boyd, to pitch in relief and put out one last Quincy charge.
“It was one of the better games I’ve been in, playing or coaching, in high school baseball,” said Longwill, who played for the Quincy Jacks when they won the town’s first-ever state championship in 1998. “Our kids battled, and that’s what I was super proud of.”
As heartbreaking as it was to not advance to state the way the team did last year, it’s a clear sign that things are getting better. Not only are the numbers up, but the team is competitive and making state is no longer a pipe dream.
“We fell short, but I’m super proud of my seniors,” he said. “In the last two years we have changed the culture of Quincy baseball. People know that we are not just some easy out. We were battling toe-to-toe with Chelan, one of the top programs in the state.”
With a team that had ninth-graders and eighth-graders in key roles, it could be understood that it was not their time yet. Their time, though, is coming, Longwill said.
“We are going to be tough the next couple of years, with Evander and Ashton on the mound,” Longwill said of starting pitchers Evander Stephens and Ashton Barnes-Keller, who had great seasons despite their being so young and despite throwing very few varsity innings between the two, before this year.
“They are going to be real hard to beat in a doubleheader,” Longwill said.
Furthermore, the JV, led by Smokey Baughman finished with a winning record, a year after only winning two games.
Plus, the numbers are rising, with 30-plus players turning out.