Errors doom Jacks’ bid at a split in Cashmere

The Quincy Jacks’ baseball team put up a valiant fight in the back end of a doubleheader at Cashmere last Saturday, but five errors and two unearned runs upended a good outing by hurler Evander Stephens and gave the Bulldogs a sweep against their in-league rivals.
Stephens went six innings and gave up zero earned runs, on four hits, four punchouts and three walks. He threw 90 pitches, 52 of them for strikes, and hit a batter.
On offense, Stephens went 1-for-3 with a single. Ashton Barnes-Keller went 1-for-three, Jackson Yeates went 1-for-three with a stolen base and Caleb Coduti went 1-for-3, as well. Caden Cameron, DJ Frerks and Conner Galloway had one walk each.
The Bulldogs had a tough time at the plate as well, much tougher than in the first game of the doubleheader, mustering only four hits and three walks.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Jacks found themselves in a 4-0 hole after one inning and a 7-0 hole after two. The third inning was a little kinder, with Quincy only surrendering one run, but the Bulldogs roared out of the dugout in the fourth frame, scoring five runs and putting the game away thanks to the mercy rule.
Quincy had two hits, a single by Yeates and a single by Coduti, to the Bulldogs’ 14 knocks. Quincy committed two errors to the Bulldogs’ none.
Barnes-Keller started Game 1 and he lasted three innings surrendering eight runs, seven earned, on nine hits, three walks and a strikeout. Cameron came in in relief and he pitched one inning, surrendering five runs, all earned on five hits, with two walks and no strikeouts.
Just a couple of days earlier, the Jacks had a much easier time of it against another in-league rival who hosted our local nine. The Jacks laid 12 runs on the Cascade Kodiaks, taking the mercy rule-shortened matchup by a score of 12-1.
Stephens went 1-for-3 with a run scored, two runs batted in and a walk. Gavin Gonzalez went 1-for-2 with a run scored. Barnes Keller had a run batted in and two walks, as well as a run scored. Cameron went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, and two RBI. Coduti scored two runs and drew a walk. Yeates went 1-for-2 with two runs batted in and a run scored and a two stolen bases.
Caleb Kukes went 1-for-1 pinch-hitting for Yeates. He also stole a base.
Ken Thompson had a run batted in and a run scored, along with three stolen bases. DJ Frerks, pinch-hitting for Thompson scored a run. Brayden Scharbach scored a run. Jace Reyes stole two bases.
On the mound Coduti served as the opener, and he turned in a spotless inning of work, giving up no hits. Barnes-Keller pitched one inning and gave up one run on two hits. Stephens pitched the third and struck out the side, and Cameron pitched the last two frames, surrendering one hit and one walk to go with three punchouts.