The Lady Jacks fastpitch softball team closed out its regular season in style, sweeping Cascade in a doubleheader May 11 in front of a large Quincy crowd at Quincy High School.
It was also Senior Night, and the lone senior on the team, Ashley Avalos, received flowers and accolades between the games.
The two wins finished added to Quincy’s record and confidence as the team heads to the District 6 1A tournament on Saturday.
Playing the Cascade Kodiaks in game 1, Quincy won, 22-2, in four and a half innings.
Cascade scored twice in the top of the first on a couple of grounders. Then Emilee Morris started the scoring for the Lady Jacks by hitting a double and then stealing third and then home in the bottom of the first inning. Avalos smacked an RBI single in her first at-bat, helping her team surge ahead with four runs.
Cascade went three up, three down in the top of the second. Then Quincy exploded for 12 runs.
Emma Galloway, Amy Buenrostro and Myka Hinojosa, Mariah Stephens and Avalos collected walks, in the inning. Michelle Acevedo singled, and Emilee Morris doubled. Acevedo, Avalos, Morris, Galloway and Stephens had RBIs in the inning.
The Lady Jacks added six more runs in the bottom of the third.
“Our team came out strong against Cascade this last week,” wrote Quincy head coach Pauline Baughman. “We took an early lead, 4-2 in the bottom of the first inning. Our defense was able to hold Cascade at just these two runs throughout the game.”
Buenrostro, usually an outfielder, played catcher for the entire first game, the position usually filled by Hayden Morris.
Buenrostro “did a great job for us behind the plate. We were relying on her to work hard, stop the ball and be aggressive and that is exactly what she did,” Baughman wrote.
In Game 2, it took a while for the Lady Jacks to string together many base hits in an inning, making the game close for the first few innings. Quincy pulled away with a big fifth inning.
“Though we were getting hits here and there; it really took until the bottom of the 5th inning for us to find a way to get things moving further along in our game. We ended that game 14-4, ten running Cascade in the bottom of the 5th,” Baughman wrote.
In the top of the first inning the Kodiaks scored 1.
Quincy didn’t score in the first inning, but put up 2 runs in the second and 1 in the third for a small lead, 3-1, after three frames. Both teams scored 2 runs in the fourth inning.
The Kodiaks added one run to their total in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the inning, the Lady Jacks loaded the bases and got a walk-in run. Later, Emilee Morris smacked a grounder through to center that scored two runs, making the score 8-4.
Nicole Durfee laid down a great bunt, dropping the ball about six feet in front of the plate, where it was fielded by the pitcher. Durfee made it to first safe, loading the bases again.
Then Acevedo got hit by a pitch, bringing in another run.
Galloway then duplicated Morris’ hit, sending a hard grounder into center field and scoring two runs. With the score 11-4, the Lady Jacks kept going and collected three more runs. Hinojosa, Emilee Morris, Acevedo, Galloway, Stephens and Hayden Morris batted in runs in the fifth.
Emilee Morris pitched both games for Quincy.
“She worked hard the entire time. Even in the top of the 5th inning of the second game, she was still pitching her best and not letting up,” Baughman wrote.
The Lady Jacks this year have put together exciting innings. They finished the regular season at 9-3 in league and in second place, and 15-5 overall.
As far as tallies of wins and losses, the Lady Jacks far surpassed last year’s results. Their end-of-the-season record was 0-12 within the league last year and 2-18 overall.
The District 6 1A tournament will be Saturday, May 20, at Cashmere starting at 11 a.m., with Cashmere facing Cascade. Quincy, the No. 2 seed, will play Omak, the No. 3 seed, at 1 p.m. The winners of those two games will face off in the title game at 3 p.m. Only the district champion will advance to the state tournament.
“Last time we played Omak, we played our best game offensively and defensively. I hope that we can have that same intensity in the first round of districts,” Baughman wrote. “We will be working hard all week to prepare for districts. If we are able to play our best game again, I am expecting that we will see Cashmere in the last round of districts.”
While acknowledging the tough competition ahead, she noted her team has beaten both Omak and Cashmere this season.
“I hope that we can be the team we need to be in order to be successful on Saturday. This is the closest we have come to making it to state in a very long time. I know we have the talent we need to be successful,” she wrote.
The Lady Jacks won two and dropped one game versus the Omak Pioneers this season.
Quincy was the only team in the league to deal Cashmere a loss this season – 8-7 on April 11. Later that month, Cashmere took both games of a doubleheader, beating Quincy 12-2 and 9-8.