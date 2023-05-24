Ferguson qualifies to state golf tournament as alternate

Jaxon Ferguson, a sophomore at Quincy High School, qualified as an alternate to the 1A state golf championships after finishing in sixth place at districts.
State was scheduled for May 24-25 at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis, 28 minutes south of Olympia. It was not possible to know prior to press time whether Ferguson had gotten the chance to play.
Days prior to his potential trip to Lewis County, Ferguson told the QVPR that prior to the season, he was hoping to finish at least fifth but “I am happy with sixth, given how I improved,” he said.
Over the course of the season, Ferguson was shooting in the 90s at the beginning and had shaven several strokes off his game halfway through the 2023 campaign, hitting around the low 90s.
At Omak, site of district, he did not perform his best, he said, but it’s exciting to know that he still has two more years to improve.
If he were to be given the chance to participate in this year’s state championship, Ferguson said, he was hoping to get to the second day of competition, with the cutoff set at the top 30 scores, he said.
Ferguson said he had never played Riverside but had played courses similar to the Chehalis one.
“A lot of water, a lot of trees,” he said. “That will mean I gotta get lower and get down the fairway more often instead of playing my slice,” he said.
A golfer since age 4, he did not really get into the sport until eighth grade, he said.
Golf became his main sport mostly because it’s an individual sport, allowing him more one-on-one time with his coach.
“I’m able to be better every swing every day,” he said.
The team struggled with numbers this season, with only three players total, Mark Kondo coached the team on his first year at the helm, and he made an impression on Ferguson.
“He knew what he was saying,” Ferguson said. “He knew what he was teaching.”