Former Quincy hoops standout remembers his Australia days

Part 2 of a multi-part series

Last time we checked in on Joe Downs, he was the object of affection and/or derision by part of the fans he encountered Down Under.

“It was a love-hate relationship. They loved to hate me,” he said.

Back then, the Tasmania-based league where Downs (Quincy High School Class of 1984) played allowed two foreign players. More often than not the players hailed from the U.S. The Americans often ended up being friends once the games were over.

“Who else were you going to talk to?” Downs said. On the court, one played harder when friends were on the other team.

At the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 1990s, Downs played in Peru, but the pull of Australia proved too strong.

“I really liked playing there; beautiful country and beautiful people,” he said of Peru. “It was difficult when I was there because of Shining Path.”

Guerrilla movement Sendero Luminoso (Send-DERR-oh Loom-in-OH-so) or “Shining Path” caused years of turmoil throughout that Andean nation, killing an estimated 31,000 people between 1980 and 2000.

In a region of the world not known for its tall people, Downs was only the second-tallest person on the team.

“We had a guy, he was 6’11” and he was a local,” Downs recalled. “They called him El Gaucho (The Cowboy) or something like that, and he was very good.”

Thirty years after leaving Peru, Downs still expresses a desire to go back, if only to get back in touch with his old teammates.

The last time he went back to Australia was in 2020, just before COVID-19 hit. He wants to go back to Oz next year.

Out of the more than 20 years he spent in Australia, off and on, the team made the regional league’s playoffs 15 consecutive seasons, winning the championship six times. Some of the folks he played with or against made a name for themselves in other arenas, like Arnie Duncan, former Secretary of Education under President Barack Obama, who played in the Australian national league, the NBL, and then played in the regional Tasmanian league where Downs starred.

The success achieved was in large part due to a strong sense of teamwork, Downs said. The team played together and worked together. Not once did the team become a group of supporting players playing for one star. Not even during the two seasons when Downs was both player and coach.

The coaching proved to be a lot more extra work, Downs said.

“I didn’t enjoy it as much as I did when I was just playing,” he said.

After more than two decades, he decided to come back home in 2012, seeking to spend more time with his aging parents.

Now a lavender farmer in Grant County and Douglas County, Downs looks back and says the best part other than the six championships he won were the lifelong friendships he forged far away from home.

One thing he still has from those days is an accent reminiscent of the land he once called his basketball home.

“It’s not as prominent as it’s used to be,” he said. “I’ve lost it a little bit. When I go back, people say I sound like an American. And when I’m over here, people say I sound Australian.”