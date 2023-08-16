Former three-sport standout Brad Duda inducted to Wall of Fame

Brad Duda, a three-sport standout for the Jacks in the late 1990s, will be inducted into the Quincy School District’s Wall of Fame later this year.
Duda played baseball, football and also wrestled for the Jacks, reaching the pinnacle of the 168-lb.category in wrestling in 1997, his senior year
That year, in the cavernous Tacoma Dome, Duda defeated Jason Barrows of Connell in the finals, closing the book on an undefeated season and becoming the first two-time state finalist in the school’s wrestling program’s history. He had lost in the finals the year before.
He credits, his father Bob Duda, as the best coach he ever had, and one of the main reasons he was able to win state as an undefeated champion in ‘97, despite the elder Duda not being a wrestling coach.
“He was very good in the psychological aspect of it. He had a number of tools he used to help (me) and my brothers be prepared for matches. He had these cards that I would read several times a day, with positive-self talk.”
That year, Quincy wrestlers came back from Tacoma with plenty of hardware, including a program-best third-place trophy, the bestfor the team up to that point.
Now a resident of Henderson (Nev.) a suburb of Las Vegas, Duda spoke to the QVPR via phone earlier this week, and said the induction into the Wall of Fame was a humbling honor.
“It’s nice to be recognized for something, hopefully not just for wrestling but for athletics in general,” he said.
None other than the elder Duda broke the news that Brad was among the five inductees of this year’s class.
Duda’s induction represents a moment of recognition for a creature growing increasingly rare in the sports landscape: The three-sport athlete.
“They are very much on their way out and it’s unfortunate,” he said. “People are specializing more and more”
The father of six, he has witnessed his own children specialize in one sport.
Asked whether it’s a plus or a minus that the children are specializing, he said it can be good since there’s more time spent on one sport, but it can also be detrimental as different sports can exercise different skills.
“Hand-eye coordination, foot-eye coordination, strength, balance,” he said. “And I also think that learing different things, the team component, getting to work with different teammates and coaches, there’s certainly things that are lost there, and that’s unfortunate.”
Duda said he will try to come to Quincy for the induction, but noted that as the father of six, he’s not exactly awash in spare time.
A graduate of Washington State University, he earned a n MBA from the University of Miami, and a law degree from Nevada-Las Vegas.
“I’m certainly a person who values education,” he says. He also values family, wiith his closest relatives growing up, among his most revered figures.
“I admire him,” he said. “He’s a great man, and he was the greatest competition I ever had. My mom provided amazing support, and my younger sisters, they had to wait their turn and had to go to wrestling tournaments and entertain themselves in loud gymnasiums, for multiple days. I just appreciate everybody in my family for all their support through my high school career, and athletics and everything else.”