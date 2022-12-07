Future looks bright for wrestling team after start to season shows promise

With all due respect to 1990s rock band The Offspring, these kids are all right.
Some of the younger wrestlers in Quincy’s squad had a good weekend, with strong showings in Kennewick and Eastmont.
Freshman Hayden Morris had an impressive start to her wrestling career with a sixth-place finish at the Lioness Invitational in Kennewick last weekend and a fourth-place finish in East Wenatchee a day later.
Morris, a 125-pounder, started her day in the Tri-Cities with a victory over sophomore Mattison Bowers from Kiona-Benton. Lexi Gideon of Southridge then defeated Morris by decision, 12-6. Morris bounced back by defeating Othello’s Torralba by tech fall (15-0 score). In the match for fifth place, Kylie Whitaker defeated Morris by first-round pin.
A day later, Morris got a first-round bye at the LadyCats Invite in East Wenatchee and then lost to Natalie Piñon of Toppenish. She then defeated Natalie Abundiz of Ephrata by second-round pin. She then bested teammate Alondra Cordova by second-round pin, before she encountered Piñon again in the match for third place. The Toppenish grappler bested Quincy’s young wrestler by pin in the first round.
At Eastmont, Cordova defeated Grandview’s Lauralia Montelongo by second-round pin, then beat Moses Lake’s Brianna Martinez 9-7. Cordova then lost to Kendra Perez and to teammate Morris, before taking fifth place on a rematch against Martinez that went the Lady Jacks’ way by second-round pin.
In Kennewick, at 135 lbs. Michelle Acevedo defeated Goldendale’s Jordan Kiemele, 6-2, before losing to Kiemele’s teammate Kali Watson by third-round pin. Acevedo dropped to the consolation bracket and faced Hermiston (Ore.) wrestler Desirae Juarez, besting the Beaver-Stater by 3-1 decision, and Grandview’s Paoky Sandoval, 5-0, to reach the fifth-place match, where she faced Kiemele again, losing an even tighter contest, 4-2.
Other results from Kennewick included:
At 145 lbs. Ashley Rosas defeated Lucy Giles of Othello and Cayla Kempel of the same school by pin, before yielding to Lorena Guardado of Hermiston (Ore.).
Rosas then faced Nayeli Leal, her third Othello opponent of the day, winning by second-round pin. She then faced Hailey Schroeder of Kamiakin in the fifth-place match, with Schroeder edging Rosas 6-5.
At 120 lbs., Jasmine Vasquez bowed out in two matches. The senior lost to Richland’s Savanna Dufault by pin in the first round, and then lost to Dani Talavera from Chiawana, by pin.
At 125 lbs., Crystal Vargas defeated Othello’s Guadalupe Torralba, by first-round pin, before losing by pin to Jessa Duggan, a senior from Hanford via first-round pin. She then faced teammate Alondra Cordova, who defeated Vargas by second-round pin.
Cordova’s trip to Kennewick started with a loss to Southridge’s Lexi Gideon by first-round pin. Cordova then defeated Mattison Bowers in the first round of consolation via first-round pin. Cordova beat Vargas then lost to Walla Walla’s Whitaker via first-round pin.
At 130 lbs. Harlie Torgeson, a freshman lost to Davis’ Haliyah Yañez by first-round pin, and then lost to Chiawana’s Karissa Rodriguez, by second-round pin.
At 135 lbs. freshman Jourdan Ferguson defeated Wahluke’s Karina Tecuanapa in the first round of the tourney, by first-round pin and then lost to Marsha Gomez of Othello by first-round pin, dropping to the consolation bracket, where she encountered a familiar face, Quincy’s Marissa Tafolla. Ferguson bested Tafolla by decision, 6-3, before losing to Kiemele, by first-round pin.
Tafolla lost in the first round to Sandoval 8-6, before besting Bianca Perez of Wahluke by first round pin.
Ferguson then defeated Tafolla, ending her day.
At 140 lbs. Lucina Valenzuela of Quincy lost to Othello’s Diamond Van Cleve by first-round pin, before defeating Tomeka Anderson of Chiawana by second-round pin. Hannah Selland of Kamiakin then defeated Valenzuela by first-round pin.
At 155 lbs. Natalie Rodriguez lost to Jacqueline Salazar-Chavez by first-round pin, before losing to Walla Walla’s Kelly Lawrence by pin.
At 235 lbs. Estefhanie Rodriguez got a first-round bye and then lost to Josephine Colwash of Toppenish by pin. Then she lost to Hadley White of Hermiston, by pin.
Other Eastmont results included:
At 125 lbs. Vargas took the first match over Natalie Abundiz by third-round pin, before falling to Toppenish’s Kendra Perez by third-round pin. Vargas then lost to Miranda Marquez of Eisenhower by third-round pin.
At 135 lbs. Michelle Acevedo lost to Toppenish’s Sara Ortega, before beating teammate Tafolla and teammate Ferguson, the lost to Ortega again and Desirae Juarez of Hermiston in the fifth-place match.
At 140 lbs., Ashley Rosas lost to Leslie Sanchez of Ephrata by third-round pin, then won by forfeit against Ashley Hernandez of Chelan, and pinned teammate Lucina Valenzuela and outpointed Lakailey Rodriguez of Moses Lake. Rosas then lost to Sanchez again, this time 8-4, and defeated Amiee Gordon of Chelan in the fifth-place match by first-round pin.
Valenzuela defeated Cashmere’s Cora Yearous by first-round pin, before losing to Gordon by pin. She then lost to Rosas.
At 155 lbs. Natalie Rodriguez lost to Lake Roosevelt’s Arianna Waters by pin and then lost to Hermiston’s Laura Meyers by pin.
At 235 lbs. Estefhanie Rodriguez lost to Maya Yaksic of Omak by pin and then lost to Hermiston’s Hadley White by pin.