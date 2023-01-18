Girls team turns up heat at low-pressure Grandview tourney

After a series of tough dates, the Quincy Lady Jacks wrestling team found itself in the friendly confines of a mix-and-match, this time in Grandview.
“It was a nice palate-cleanser for us,” head coach Devan Silva said, later adding, “Some of the tournaments we go to: the Winter Cup, the Gut Check, huge tournaments, in stadiums, pressure. After all of that, it’s nice to just drive for a couple of hours, to a school’s gym, and have a no-pressure mixer with seven other schools and then call it a night.”
Five wrestlers went undefeated at the mix-and-match Jan. 12: 115-pounder Alondra Cordova, 120-pounder Hayden Morris, 120-pounder Crystal Vargas and 125-pounder Harlie Torgeson, and 130-pounder Jourdan Ferguson all won their own matches. The Ws were Torgeson’s second and third victories of the season, head coach Devan Silva said.
“This is an athlete who only missed practice when she was in the ER,” Silva said. “She’s dedicated as all-get-out.”
Some of the veterans like Cordova also had good nights.
“They did great,” Silva said. “Some of our girls went out like total studs.”
Next up for the Lady Jacks, is another stomp on the gas pedal, with a busy stretch of dates: First was a trip to Warden on Jan. 17 for a dual. Results weren’t available prior to press time, followed by a home date against Omak on Jan. 19 and the massive Othello Lady Huskie Invite the next two days, and another mix-and-match, this time in Ephrata Jan. 24.
“A whole lot of wrestling, particularly at Othello, that’s a two-day tournament,” Silva said.