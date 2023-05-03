The Quincy High School golf teams went up against the Chelan Goats last April 27, and although the Jacks did not field a full team on either boys’ or girls’ side, they did show improvement.
On the boys’ side, Jaxon Ferguson shot an 89, the third-best round among all the male golfers, second only to Manson’s Wyatt Winter, who suited up alongside the Chelan foursome and shot an 84, and Chelan’s Carson Clinton who shot a 72.
Ferguson’s teammate, Lane Lesure, shot a 131.
Chelan’s Chase Woodley shot a 97, his teammate Rocco Danser shot a 98 and his teammate John Ludwig shot a 97. A fifth Goat, Grant Coorod, shot a 105.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Jacks’ Johanna Gonzalez shot a 118, second-best among all the varsity female golfers, and her teammate Blessy Alvarez shot a 134.
For Chelan, Kira Sandoval shot a 102, Mailie Benson shot a 120 and Jailyn Reinhart shot a 124.
Among the JV golfers, Quincy’s Jennifer Navarro Lopez shot an 89 over nine holes, while Zoii Flippen shot an 83 and Alvarez shot an 80. An unidentified male JV golfer for the Jacks shot a 57 over nine holes.
For the Jacks, Tania Palestino a JV golfer shot an 84 over nine holes.
The Quincy golfers were scheduled to play Omak Tuesday at 2 p.m. Scores weren’t available prior to press time. The league championships are scheduled for May 16 at Omak High School at 2 p.m.