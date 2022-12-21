Hoopsters drop two games, look to return to win column

Two strong opponents last week were more than the Quincy girls basketball team could handle, making a three-game losing streak for the Lady Jacks.
The losses took steam out of the Lady Jacks’ early season momentum, when it won its first three games.
They were on the road last week, and the travel will continue this week with one game and more road games next week. The varsity girls’ long road stretch will end Jan. 3 when it hosts Chelan.
On Dec. 13, Quincy had a tough time against the offensive power of Cashmere, losing 72-21 on the Bulldogs’ home floor.
The Bulldogs went to state at the end of last season and finished in third place. They showed they still know how to work their offense, passing inside and back out to get open shots agsinst Quincy. They did a good job of handling the ball and not throwing away passes.
Cashmere improved its season record to 5-1 and league record to 2-0.
After the loss, Quincy’s season record stood at 3-2, and 1-2 in league play.
“I thought we did the best we could,” said head coach Micaiah McCreary, adding that Cashmere is always a challenge and, to her recollection, hasn’t lost a league game in years.
On the offensive said, Quincy’s top scorers were Ruth Flores and Chloe Medina with 9 points each; Joceline Schaapman had 2 points; and Stephanie Sanchez scored 1 point.
She said the Lady Jacks need to get quicker and work on defensive rotations.
“Playing against a team like that really exposes that,” McCreary said.
On the plus side, she thought her players did a much better job of boxing out for rebounds.
On Saturday, the Quincy squad traveled up State Route 97 to Brewster to meet the Bears. In that contest, the Lady Jacks put up more points but ultimately fell, 61-32.
McCreary said the Lady Jacks started off a little cold and slow offensively but made a run in the second quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 15-5, she said, and then at halftime, Quincy trailed 34-18.
The Bears are a good team, McCreary said, and their press defense was a challenge.
The girls in green-and-gold bring a season record of 3-3 into this week and have just one game scheduled. Quincy will play Ephrata on the Tigers’ home court Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.
Ephrata High School sells tickets online only, reportedly not accepting cash at the door. If a fan arrives without a ticket, he or she can use their phone to go to the ephratatigers.com website and use a credit card to purchase tickets.
Last year, the rivalry game between the two Grant County schools was played in Quincy. The Lady Jacks made it a close contest but lost, 43-38.
That will be the only game for the Quincy girls this week.
The Quincy boys varsity team was to play the Cascade boys team Tuesday evening, Dec. 20, but the girls have that day for practice without a game, because Cascade High School does not have a girls basketball team this season. Last season, the Kodiak girls went winless, 0-16, on the hardwood in a tough year.
After Christmas, Quincy will return to basketball competition at a tournament at Freeman, south of Spokane. The Lady Jacks will first meet Brewster on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m., to be followed by a game against Freeman on Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m.