Injury bug can’t keep Jack wrestlers from the podium

After a grueling double dual against Cascade and Omak in Cashmere that saw several new owies pop up and some old owies make a curtain call, the Jacks sent a reduced contingent to the Ray Westberg Invite in Ellensburg.
The invite was a varsity-only affair, so between not wanting to further injure ailing wrestlers and not wanting to throw JV wrestlers to the varsity lions, the Jacks’ traveling band barely qualified for the carpool lane. Another factor was the match limit, with the team not wanting to reach the limit of matches before this week’s duals and the upcoming Quincy Invite.
“It was a quick tournament for us,” coach Breck Webley said of the Westberg Invite.
Nevertheless, the Jacks managed to come back from the (Really) Windy City with some hardware, with David Medina finishing first at 220 lbs., Saidt Alvarez finishing fifth at 113 lbs., and Jonathan Rojas Aguilar finishing seventh at 160 lbs.
Medina defeated Ellensburg’s Deklin Graham via second-period pin in the first round of his bracket, and followed that with a first period pin of Justin Lehman of Rogers. In the semifinals, Medina bested Anthony Solorio of Othello via second-period pin, and then used the same recipe to get past Connell’s Jackson Forsyth in the championship match.
At 113 lbs. Alvarez pinned Wapato’s Cameron Fonseca in the first period, then lost to Hermiston (Oregon’s) Carlos Cervantes by first-period pin. In the consolation bracket, Alvarez defeated Cheney’s Cacee Gray via second-period pin, and Prosser’s Isai Maldonado, via first-period pin. Alvarez then lost 11-5 to Samuel Valencia of Sunnyside in the consolation semifinals, and rebounded to defeat Isaac Campos of Othello in the match for fifth place.
At 160 lbs., Rojas Aguilar began his day with a bye, then a loss to Hermiston’s Benjamin Larson by technical fall, (15-0). Rojas Aguilar then rebounded from that tough loss to defeat Prosser’s Tyler Case by first-period pin. Finley Lorenz of Ellensburg then defeated Rojas Aguilar 18-4, sending the Jack grappler to the match for seventh place, where he defeated Kittitas’ Angel Villa via first-period pin.
Kaleb Klempel finished 1-2 on the day at 170 lbs., with his lone win coming in the first round of the consolation bracket, when he pinned Bryce Baggerly of Prosser in the first period. Anthony Averill (138 lbs.) and Eric Ramirez (182 lbs.) went 0-2 on the day.
Two days earlier, Quincy went up against Omak and Cascade in Cashmere, in a double-dual that also saw the hosts go up against Pioneers and Kodiaks.
Against the ursines from Leavenworth, the Jacks had a smooth go of it, with six out of the 10 matches ending with the Kodiak wrestler pinned.
At 152 lbs., Brody Wallace pinned Frank Rosario in the first round. At 160, Rojas Aguilar pinned Jonah Peake in the first round. At 182, Eric Ramirez pinned Quinlan Wilson in the first round. At 220, Medina pinned Axel Pacheco in the first round. At 113, Alvarez pinned Cruz Martinez in the second round, and at 126, Jace Reyes pinned Carsten Bowles in the third.
Dylan DeTro (145 lbs.) outpointed Jeffry Palacios 8-7. Klempel outpointed Talen Johnson 6-1 in their 170-lb. match. Quincy’s Christian Avila (195 lbs.) lost to Randy Deleon by pin in the second round, and Juan Ferreyra (106 lbs.) lost to Abraham Gonzalez, 8-7.
The matchup against the Pioneers was decidedly less chill. Not only did the teams finish the last match tied at 36, but the Jacks ended up losing the dual on the fifth tiebreaking criterion, the most pins.
Rojas Aguilar pinned Jacob Monaco in the first round, Christian Avila pinned Bryan Juarez Lopez in the second round, Medina outpointed Xavier Cardona 12-4, Saidt Alvarez outpointed Mak Matt 9-3, and Jace Reyes took his match against Ryder Abrahamson via tech fall. That plus a forfeit gave Quincy 36 points. Five wins by pin and two by decision gave Omak 36 points, as well.
With Omak winning the tiebreaker, Quincy finds itself in the same spot as 12 months ago: battling with the Pioneers for a share of the league title. A win over Cashmere and a win over Omak does just that for the Jacks and their collection of aching limbs. The Pioneers and the Bulldogs come to Quincy on Jan. 19. on an emotionally-packed night where the Jacks say good-bye to retiring assistant coach Mike Wallace.
“He’s been coaching in Quincy for 30 years and has had a huge impact on the character-building of all the kids that have come through the program,” Webley said a week ago. “We are going to see that (Jan. 19).”
One of the wrestlers whose character Wallace helped shape is now the head coach of the wrestling team.
“He has helped me gain a better perspective,” Webley said. “Helped me understand how to connect with other people and how to be the best version of myself. It’s going to be tough seeing him leave and not having him around, but he has made a huge impact on the wrestling program.”
“He’s all about walking the walk,” Webley added. “I have always admired his willingness to put the work in. He’s just going to do it and he’s not going to wait around for anyone else to do it.”