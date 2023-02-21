Jackrabbit athletes earn recognition in Caribou Trail League winter sports picks

The Caribou Trail League picked 23 Quincy High School athletes for all-league honors as the winter sports season wound down.
The league recognized 18 Jackrabbit wrestlers. On the CTL boys wrestling first team were: Saidt Alvarez in the 106 lbs. weight class; Jace Reyes in the 126 lbs. class; and David Medina in the 220 lbs. class.
The boys wrestling second team included: Izyk Vasquez in the 113 lbs. class; Brody Wallace in the 152 lbs. class; Jonathan Rojas Aguilar in the 160 lbs. class; Kaleb Klempel in the 170 lbs. class; and Christian Avila in the 195 lbs. class.
Dylan DeTro in the 138 lbs. class, and Robert Bensch in the 220 lbs. class earned honorable mentions.
The league named three Quincy girls to its wrestling first team: Allison Guerrero in the 100 lbs. class; Alondra Cordova in the 115 lbs. class; and Michelle Acevedo in the 130 lbs. class.
Earning second-team honors were: Hayden Morris in the 120 lbs. class; and Jourdan Ferguson in the 130 lbs. class.
Crystal Vargas in the 120 lbs. class, Ashley Rosas in the 135 lbs. class, and Estefhanie Rodriguez in the 235 lbs. class earned honorable mentions.
In girls basketball, one Lady Jack received CTL recognition. Ruth Flores was named to the league’s second team.
In boys basketball, Aidan Bews got the league’s top honor as Player of the Year. Julian Ibarra and Pierce Bierlink earned first team honors. And Ethan Gregg was recognized with an honorable mention.