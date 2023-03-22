Quincy boys soccer emerged from a cold and busy week of three games with a 3-1 record, plus the trophy from the traditional rivalry game against Ephrata.
In the boys soccer version of the Battle of the Basin on March 16, a cold wind blew. The teams were tied 1-1 at the halftime break, but the Jacks dominated the second half and won, 5-1.
Quincy logged 20 shots on goal, and the Tigers got only four.
The Jacks who scored were: Erick Zepeda, Alexander Murillo, Isaac Lopez, Antonio Valadez and Brayan Nunez.
Zepeda gave Quincy its first-half goal with an assist from Jorge Nunez. In the second half, Quincy got a corner kick and scored in the seventh minute. The corner kick was knocked away from the Tiger net, but Brayan Nunez fed it to Murillo, who hit from 15 yards out.
Lopez’s score came in the 20th minute off a free kick about 20 yards from the Tigers’ net, making it 3-1. In the 25th minute, Valadez kicked it in off an assist from Jorge Nunez. Quincy got one more goal, from Brayan Nunez with an assist from Lopez, in the final two minutes.
After the game, Lopez said it felt good to beat Ephrata.
“It’s a hometown rival, and it felt really good,” he said. “It’s something you can’t really explain.”
He was proud of the team, which took control in the second half.
“They are definitely a hard opponent every time we face them,” Lopez said. “They always give us a hard time, whether it be at the beginning or at the end, but we always manage to pull through.”
Last year Quincy won the Ephrata game, 3-1.
Taking the free kick he put in the net, he said he saw a chance to get the ball past the goalie’s right.
“I just tried to hit it right there, and thankfully it went in,” Lopez said.
Quincy head coach Francisco Tafoya said the Ephrata game is always something the team looks forward to, and like with any sport when Quincy plays Ephrata, it feels good to go home with bragging rights.
“I liked how the boys turned it around in the second half and really started to play the game that we know they like to play and know how to,” Tafoya said. He told the boys “to settle down and start to play their game, which is touching the ball and not being so direct, playing the long ball, which isn’t our game.”
The Jacks’ loss was against the 4A Wenatchee Panthers on Quincy’s home field, 5-4.
Tafoya said the game was a rollercoaster of emotion.
“Even though we came out with a loss, just the fight and spirit the boys showed to fight back from 3-0, having the lead as well, we as coaches saw a lot of positives,” Tafoya said.
The game featured moments of controversy, with four yellow cards and one sendoff on Wenatchee, and one yellow card on Quincy.
During the opening minutes of the March 14 match, Quincy passed the ball well, but no one scored. Then during the eighth minute, Wenatchee scored from 25 yards out. Five minutes later, the visitors went up 2-0. Quincy was on defense much of the first 25 minutes.
Wenatchee got a free kick from 25 yards out during the 33rd minute and blasted it into the right side of Quincy’s net. Down at that point 3-0, Quincy would bounce back.
With three minutes to go in the half, Quincy was awarded a penalty kick from about 10 yards out. Isaac Lopez punched it in and got his team on the board.
Less than one minute later, the Jacks scored again thanks to sharp passing close to the Panthers’ net. Antonio Valadez put it in off an assist from Alexander Murillo.
At the half, the Jacks trailed 3-2.
In the 13th minute of the second half, Lopez from the right side made a precision pass to Jorge Nunez who headed the ball in from 10 yards out.
Quincy’s forth goal in a row was by Efrain Pena off a pass from Alexandro Hernandez. Pena broke free in the middle and smacked the ball into the top of the net for the go-ahead goal.
But Wenatchee got two more goals in the closing minutes, making a heartbreak for the Jacks.
“I just feel the guys had a bit of a slow start,” Tafoya said.
During the halftime break, Jorge Nunez gave his teammates a spirited talk. It must have helped, because for most of the second half, Quincy had the upper hand.
On Saturday, the Jacks hit the road to Okanogan and returned with a “w” with a score of 5-2.
Valadez scored first, on an assist from Jorge Nunez. There was no other scoring in the first half. Later, Okanogan scored, then Nunez put it in the net. Next, Nunez fed Alexandro Hernandez for a goal. Then Alejandro Mendoza scored solo. Quincy’s fifth goal came off a pass from Daniel Mendoza to Isaac Lopez.
After last week’s flurry of games, two of them on the road, the Jacks have just two games this week. Results of their matchup Tuesday, March 21, against Chelan were not available before press time. Their next game will be at Medical Lake on Saturday, starting at noon.